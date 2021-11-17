A major complaint Grand Targhee Resort has heard in recent years, as the Wyoming resort’s popularity grows, is that the parking can’t keep up with demand, and that traffic backs up on Ski Hill Road on busy mornings.
In its winter operations announcement, released on Nov. 11, Grand Targhee laid out its plan to address those concerns: more space, better flow, and an island of paid parking in the most attractive part of the upper lot.
“The goal more or less is to efficiently park cars in our lots,” resort marketing director Jennie White said. “Parking at Grand Targhee has been the same way for so long, but we decided this season to look at it with a different view.”
With a new parking lot, now known as Lot 3, the resort has added 30 percent capacity, room for between 480 and 500 vehicles, in the space where the maintenance facility and snow cats once stood. The resort will bring in a parking lot-specific shuttle so that guests don’t need to walk a quarter mile up to the lift in ski boots. The additional lot comes hand in hand with a new plan to streamline the flow of traffic through the lots, with one-way traffic in Lot 1 and a more carefully managed parking strategy in Lots 2 and 3.
“Last year it sometimes took forever to park cars, and some of that was because you almost have to do a two-point turn to get into a space in Lot 2,” White said. “We hope that more parking attendants and a different flow will alleviate the hold-up at the gate.”
This winter will be the first time in Grand Targhee’s history that some visitors will pay for parking. The resort is dipping its toe in to see how the idea goes, White explained. A row of mid-lot stalls in the upper lot will be cordoned for paid parking, $10 on weekdays and $20 on weekends and holidays. Visitors will pay at a kiosk. Several rows closest to the base area will be free and reserved for ADA spaces and for lodging guests.
The section is approximately bounded by the Teewinot Lodge and the Sacajawea entrance, but White said the boundaries are flexible based on demand.
“As we begin to navigate these waters, paid parking is going to be free-flowing this year,” she said.
She added that the model is very simple right now, but as the resort considers more paid parking in the future it could implement some policies such as Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has, like carpool incentives and free parking in the afternoon in certain lots.
According to the Nov. 11 announcement, Grand Targhee will continue using variable messaging signs in the valley to provide parking updates. There will also be an employee at Teton Canyon on Ski Hill Road advising guests on parking status on busier days (think New Year’s Day, powder Saturdays, President’s Day weekend). This winter, when parking is maxed out, guests who have a season pass, an advanced purchase, or lodging reservation will receive a higher priority in parking. Advanced lift ticket purchases are not required but are recommended, White noted.
The Teton Valley bus is free to all riders again this winter. Face coverings are required on the bus and indoors at the resort, but this year masks are not mandatory in lift lines. A bus schedule is available at Grand Targhee’s website.
Update: The print version of this story states that the 5th Street bus stop in Driggs has been replaced with a stop on Ruby Street, near the resort’s new employee housing units. Grand Targhee later announced that the 5th Street bus stop was back on the schedule.