After a bitterly cold and snowy October, the valley's warm, dry November has led Grand Targhee Resort to decide to postpone its opening, which was scheduled for Nov. 22.
"Unfortunately, the colder temperatures and forecasted snow did not materialize last night," said resort marketing director Jennie White on Wednesday. She added that management will reevaluate on Thursday for a possible Saturday opening.
Grand Targhee last had to postpone its opening day in 2016, with more dire snow conditions than this year is seeing. The winter of 16/17 ended up being one of the snowiest on record, according to Jackson meteorologist Jim Woodmencey.
The resort was closed to uphill traffic as of Monday.
