Ski hill will remain open through April 12
Grand Targhee Resort announced Saturday, March 14 that the Alta, Wyoming ski hill will be canceling all special events and live music through the closing day, including the Crazy Horse Snowmobile Hill Climb and bonus weekend.
Grand Targhee Resort plans continue to operate through closing day, April 12.
"As most of you are probably following the COVID-19 news, we want to provide you with an update on what Grand Targhee Resort is doing throughout the dynamic situation," read a press release on Saturday. "We will continue to provide you with updates about the resort. We are committed to doing what we can to maintain a level of operation while keeping our guests and employees safe. We want to provide a place for friends and family to experience during this time when stress and anxiety levels are elevated."
"We are committed to the safety and wellbeing of our guests and employees. We are continuing to reinforce our strict cleaning practices throughout the resort, including common areas and high traffic areas. We are encouraging guests and employees to help keep our community safe by proper and frequent hand washing and staying home if not feeling well."
The resort will continue to work with local health organizations and use best practices as recommended by health officials.
Resort public areas will be disinfected on a regular basis, and we have requested our housekeeping public area attendants to be extra vigilant in the cleaning of public areas.
Departments have been doing deep cleans and disinfecting high traffic areas, including the Nature Center, Kids Club, rental and retail shops, and Ski and Snowboard School.
Targhee's shuttle service will continue to operate on the current schedule. Shuttles will be disinfected multiple times throughout the day. Drivers will be equipped with masks and gloves.
Ongoing reminders to all staff about best practices on handwashing, wearing gloves when preparing items or taking cash, and increasing the frequency of cleaning hard surfaces are taking place.
Targhee has increased the Centers For Disease Control signage around the resort to encourage proper hygiene.
Employees are being informed on how to deal with a guest or coworker who is not feeling well.
Targhee has modified cancellation and booking policies. If you have any questions regarding your reservation or advance purchases for March and April 2020, please contact our Reservation team at 800-724-4433, option 1.
