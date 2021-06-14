As part of the state’s ongoing “Capital for a Day” program, Driggs will play host to Governor Brad Little on Tuesday, June 22.
Capital for a Day is a town-hall style meeting, conducted monthly or quarterly at small towns across the state. The governor will be available for questions at the senior center in the Driggs Community Center at 60 South Main St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is behind the community center.
Seniors West of the Tetons will provide lunch, which will be free thanks to sponsorship by Representative Marc Gibbs and Senator Mark Harris. The event is open to all community members, who are encouraged to attend with any questions and comments for the governor and his deputies. Officials who will be present include Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, Department of Labor Director Jani Revier, Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever, Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey, Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, Department of Parks and Recreation Director Susan Buxton, Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould, Office of Energy and Mineral Resources Administrator John Chatburn, Division of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams, and representatives from Idaho’s congressional delegation.
In addition, representatives of Idaho State Police, Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho Transportation Department, and Northwest Power Council will be present.
The valley last saw such an event in 2017, when Tetonia was Capital for a Day. Little, then the lieutenant governor, attended that event in the stead of Governor Butch Otter. Prior to that, Victor was Capital for a Day in 2012.