A section of Baseline Road on the east side of Victor will be paved, as the construction contract for the project was awarded to HK Contractors of Idaho Falls who came in with a low bid of just under $388,000. The around 1,200 feet of paving to be done stretches from Elm St. to Center St, adjacent to Victor Elementary School.
The project will be funded by the school district using funds garnered from the sale of the old Victor Elementary School, old district office, and tennis courts. The spend was originally planned back in 2019, along with other capital improvements and construction overages when the old properties went up for sale.
In addition to the new stretch of paved roadway, a paved pathway from Old Jackson Highway to Aspen St. will also be completed by HK Contractors to give pedestrian access to the school.
The pathway, which received a winning bid of just over $318,000, is funded mostly by a grant from the Idaho Local Highway Technical Assistance Council’s Transportation Alternatives Program. Victor will be responsible for 7.34% of the cost of the pathway.
Although the contract details for both projects are being ironed out, Victor Mayor Will Frohlich stated in an email to the TVN that the road project will need to be completed prior to school starting in late August and the pathway before mid-October.
The Victor Bike Park, which is currently being reconstructed, is also near the area where paving will be done. Many drivers also use Baseline Road to bypass downtown when going to and heading from Teton Pass.