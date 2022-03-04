Tom Davis, left, receives the Idaho Building Official of the Year award from Charles Allen, a board member of the eastern chapter of the state association. Davis finished his last day at the county on Feb. 28 after working in the building department for 15 years.
Long-time county building official Tom Davis finished his tenure at the courthouse with a much-deserved award: Idaho Building Official of the Year.
Davis, who has worked in the county building department for 15 years, wrapped up his last day on Monday, Feb. 28.
"It's been neat today seeing the outpouring from people stopping in or making phone calls," building department manager Wendy Danielson told the county commissioners that Monday. "I, the building department, many co-workers and more contractors than I can count will miss having him around. His quiet authority and immense knowledge will be hard to replace."
Davis started as a building inspector for Teton County in January of 2007. He moved into the building official position when his predecessor Bruce Nye retired. As the building official, Davis was tasked with enforcing building codes, ensuring that safety regulations are followed, and checking that all projects have the correct permit. In the final years of his career, the county has seen a major spike in new permits, leading to an increased workload for everyone in the office.
Danielson had nominated Davis for the Building Official of the Year award with the Idaho Association of Building Officials previously, and he was not chosen; it seemed only fitting, in the year of his retirement, to put his name up for the award again. This time, Davis was chosen, and a board member from the Eastern Idaho chapter traveled to Driggs to present the award. The title comes with an honorary lifetime membership to the IABO.
"I am thrilled that he has been recognized by his peers for his knowledge, the amazing work he's done, his contributions to the Association and his dedication to Teton County and all of our residents," Danielson said.
Danielson is wrapping up the additional training and certifications necessary to become the county's building official herself. The department is rounded out with senior building inspector Chris Champlin, another recently hired inspector, and a permit technician.