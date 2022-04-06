As the Teton Board of County Commissioners works on revisions to the proposed new land development code, the flood of applications for large subdivisions in the unincorporated county shows no sign of slowing.
“We’re looking at a record breaking year,” the county’s new senior planner, Jade Krueger, said about the number of subdivision applications that have been submitted to the planning department. There have been 19 so far in the first quarter of 2022; 2021 saw 58 total.
Meanwhile, the building out of existing lots continues. The number of permits that have come into the county building department so far this fiscal year (123 total, including 59 single family homes) have outstripped last fiscal year (92 in the same time frame, with 53 single family homes).
Krueger was hired at the end of 2021, filling the large gap left behind when both county planners resigned last summer. She moved from the Colorado front range to Jackson to be with her partner, but said she has visited Teton Valley many times and was familiar with some of the challenges and advantages of being a planner here.
“We’re at such a critical point in terms of planning, as both an agricultural and mountain community,” she said. “That’s kind of what drew me to Teton Valley.”
In a report to the board of county commissioners on March 28, Krueger noted that there are currently 105 applications being processed by the department. Some of those are conditional use permits, temporary use permits, boundary adjustments, and lot splits, but there is also a raft of large subdivisions in the pipeline. That number does not include the almost 100 pre-application meetings that she and contract planning administrator Leanne Bernstein have worked through in the past few months.
“We were really backlogged for awhile there with pre-application meetings [a requirement for development proposals] but we’ve been able to dig out,” Krueger said.
During those conferences, the planner will look at the property and proposal, flag any issues, determine what is allowed according to the code, and talk the developer through any necessary studies or requirements.
The next step for large subdivisions (10 or more lots, or for property falling within an overlay) is a concept plan public hearing before the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission.
On April 12 alone, the Teton County P&Z will be reviewing two concept plan applications that amount to 48 lots, and one preliminary plat application for another 24 lots.
On March 8 the P&Z approved the concept plans for three subdivisions totaling 45 lots, and on Feb. 8 the commission approved concept plans for two subdivisions with 20 lots total. A public hearing for a 44-lot subdivision southeast of Driggs was continued until June, pending more information, and a 47-lot subdivision in the same area will be reviewed at some future point.
These totals don’t include small two- to four-lot subdivision applications, of which there have been quite a few in the past year.
After concept plan approval, a developer needs to submit a preliminary plat, which undergoes public hearings in front of P&Z and the board of county commissioners. According to the planning department report, there are 37 subdivisions awaiting preliminary plat submission and five that have hearings scheduled before the P&Z or BOCC.
Because a preliminary plat is a much more detailed document than a concept plan, Krueger said the hold-up may be because local engineering firms are just as busy as public agencies.
“We anticipate that we’ll be processing the current load of applications for the next 18 months to two years,” she predicted.
After preliminary plat approval, the applicant installs public infrastructure on the property, then must submit a final plat to the BOCC for one more public hearing before the lots can be officially divided and sold.
The planning department is awaiting 11 final plats, and four final plat hearings have been scheduled.
Some of the hot spots in the valley include the area around 2000 S, south of Driggs and east of the highway. There are 178 lots being proposed in various subdivisions in that quadrant, not including a 121-lot subdivision further south. The 4000 N corridor southwest of Tetonia is also the site of a few future subdivisions, as is the area of impact around the City of Victor.
Many have speculated that the rush of new subdivision applications has been caused by the pending adoption of an updated land development code. The proposed draft code, which has been under review by the BOCC since February, does away with the county’s existing residential zones of 2.5-acre and 20-acre minimum density allowances, and instead uses an average density equation that would not enable the same kinds of subdivisions being proposed now.
Krueger said that the existing code is clunky and hard to navigate, and that she’s looking forward to the adoption of the new code.
“I’ve worked for bigger communities, and when you reach a certain stage in development you need to update the code to keep up with current planning and good practices,” she said.
She added that in her professional experience, she hasn’t seen a board that was more dedicated to working through the details of a code than the Teton BOCC. “They’re taking their time, thinking critically about what will work, taking into account the comments from P&Z and the concerns of the public.”
Krueger said she’s excited to be working shoulder-to-shoulder with planners like Bernstein and Doug Self with the City of Driggs, who are in the process of implementing the valley’s first affordable and workforce housing policies.
“People are looking in the right direction and making the right policies,” she said. “It can seem like a daunting task but I think the next few years will be telling.”
Information on pending subdivisions and meeting agendas can be found at tetoncountyidaho.gov and in the public notices published in the Teton Valley News every week.