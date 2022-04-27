In the only contested primary for a Teton County office, Pete Moyer and Troy Weston are both on the Republican ballot for District 3 county commissioner, running to take on incumbent Bob Heneage in the general election in November. The winner of the general election will serve a two-year term.
Troy Weston is a certified physician’s assistant at Teton Valley Health and specializes in family practice. According to his biography on the TVH website, Weston has experience in emergency medicine and caring for pediatric, adult and geriatric patients. He enjoys snowmobiling, skiing, and golf. Weston and the Teton County GOP did not respond to requests for an interview.
Peter Moyer has worked in the construction trade for over half a century, served as a Teton County Planning & Zoning commissioner for six years, and was chairman for the county impact fee committee. He was a founding member of the Teton Valley Builders Association in 1997, served as president from 1997-2002, and has received state recognition as a builder and contractor.
“If I get elected I’ll probably be butting heads with the other commissioners already there, but hopefully they’ll listen,” Moyer said. “We need a variety of representation on the board for different viewpoints.”
Moyer said he decided to run for office after reading up on the proposed new county land development code.
“It struck me that the majority of the public is not very favorable toward the new code,” he said. “People are concerned about land prices and their ability to subdivide their land. I understand there’s been a big push to subdivide recently, and I think that’s a self-inflicted wound on the county because people are rushing to develop just because the code will restrict their ability to do so.”
Moyer said he believes in clean water, clean air, all forms of clean energy, protection of Teton River, and preservation of Teton Valley’s agricultural community.
“I’m truly concerned about our valley and the direction we are headed,” Moyer said. “I’m concerned about affordable housing for our residents, our roads, our children’s education, rising property taxes, and the general health of our county. I’m concerned that our leaders are not listening to the citizens of Teton County.”
Moyer said that the way to accommodate more affordable housing is for the county to “back off” on impact fees and building permits, in order to make it cheaper for developers to construct multi-family housing and accessory dwelling units. He said he’s “not very excited” about the Teton County Joint Housing Authority because he feels the authority’s budget is spent on bureaucracy and oversight. (The Housing Authority’s only non-volunteer member is its secretary, who works for the City of Driggs.)
Another priority for Moyer is county roads, which he thinks need a lot of work. When asked how the county should pay for infrastructure improvements, he mentioned the upcoming road levy as well as state and federal funding.
“I’ve always been a hard worker, and involved in a lot of different organizations,” Moyer concluded. “What I bring to the table is the ability to listen and get things done. I try to stay away from special interest groups that are not looking out for the interests of citizens in the valley.”
In-person absentee voting for the primary election is open at the courthouse on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 13. Election Day is May 17 and polls will be open in each precinct from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only registered Republicans may vote in the Republican primary, but anyone may vote in the Democratic primary.
The Teton Valley News will interview other county commissioner candidates in the lead-up to the general election in November.