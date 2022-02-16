One of the most frequently-voiced requests from drivers in Teton County is more turning lanes on the high-speed, often-congested stretch of Highway 33 from the Wyoming state line to Hastings Lane.
The construction of those turn lanes, seven total, will be included in discussions at a BUILD Grant public meeting on Feb. 24.
In 2020 the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements BUILD Grant Project won $20 million in federal transportation funding. The Teton project is an interstate collaboration between public, private, and nonprofit organizations and encompasses both sides of the Tetons.
The project list includes approximately $6.8 million invested on the Idaho side, not including local matches. Those six Idaho projects will be the focus of next Thursday’s meeting at the Teton County courthouse from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Teton County, Idaho, will make multi-use upgrades to Old Jackson Highway and the pedestrian underpass at Baseline in Victor will be rebuilt. Driggs will see several infrastructure improvements including the expansion of the pathway to the airport on the east side of Highway 33, more amenities at the transit center in town, and a park-and-ride for Grand Targhee’s valley bus service at 5th Street.
The largest Teton Valley project will be $4.4 million in funding to Idaho Transportation Department for improvements to Highway 33, with a passing lane between Moose Creek and 9500 S and turning lanes at Baseline, 8000 S, 7000 S, 6000 S, 4500 S, 2000 S, and LeGrand Pierre Avenue. Those improvements are part of ITD’s SH33 Corridor Plan, slated for 2024-25. (The Baseline intersection could see improvements as early as 2023.)
Not in Teton County, Idaho, but still impacting local residents are two other investments: START will purchase four more commuter buses to increase its service to Teton Valley; and Wyoming partners will construct a pathway on this side of Teton Pass from Trail Creek Campground to Coal Creek, extending the soon-to-be-built path from Moose Creek to Trail Creek.
For a complete breakdown of the Teton Mobility Corridor Improvements, visit tetonbuildgrant.com.