The new Broulim’s grocery store proposed for the former Victor Elementary School property has hit another road block.
A nearby property owner’s appeal of a Victor City Council rezone approval from last spring has been partially granted, meaning that the city will need to hold another public hearing on the application, once the developer provides a traffic study for the new store on Center Street.
In early 2021, the Broulim’s company requested a rezone of the old school property from civic to commercial-mixed use in order to build a new store there. The application was the subject of three planning and zoning meetings and one city council meeting, and the majority of public participants who submitted comment said they were opposed to the rezone. In May the council voted 3-1 to approve the request, with conditions.
Neil Albert, who lives across East Center Street from the old school building, asked the city to reconsider its approval in June of 2021.
He posited that the city had erred in using a draft comprehensive plan to analyze and approve an application. The Broulim’s rezone request was submitted while the city was in the process of updating its 2015 comprehensive plan (the new version was adopted in February of 2021).
Additionally, the city council’s conditions of approval for the rezone included a traffic study and neighborhood outreach, and Albert wanted to know if the city exceeded its authority by making a decision while postponing those studies.
The council reviewed the request on June 23 and opted to uphold its decision. After the council affirmed its decision, Albert requested a judicial review of the rezone.
In order for the judge to review the decision, the city was tasked with creating a complete record of all the meetings; Albert was responsible for paying the cost of that work.
In a March 4, 2022 decision, District Judge Steven Boyce ruled that the city had not violated due process by considering both the 2015 and 2021 comprehensive plans. He agreed with Victor’s argument that comprehensive plans aren’t legally binding, and that the public, including Albert, had adequate opportunity to provide comment on the application.
“The comp plan was the bigger issue at stake, so we’re pleased with the outcome of that,” said city attorney Herb Heimerl about the decision.
However, Boyce also ruled that, because a traffic study was listed as one condition of approval, the city council should have required the completed study before approving the rezone. Heimerl said that the intent of that condition was to receive the study before the next stage of development, when Broulim’s sought site plan approval or a conditional use permit to build a store that is over 15,000 square feet.
As a result, the council’s decision has been vacated.
“It’s interesting, the judge is interpreting our own ordinance requirements,” Heimerl said. “But he’s not asking us to go back to the drawing board, it hasn’t been remanded all the way to planning and zoning.”
Heimerl explained that the city or Broulim’s can request a reconsideration of the judicial decision, or go through the public hearing process again once the traffic study has been completed. City officials are meeting to discuss their options this week.
“The judge has said, have another public hearing with the traffic study in hand. At the end of the hearing, the city will approve the rezone or not,” Heimerl said. “That’s probably the easiest thing to do.”