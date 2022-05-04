Construction is expected to begin early this summer on a 107-room, four-story hotel on the vacant lot adjacent to Broulim’s in Driggs.
The property is the former home of the unrealized project 300 Main, a large commercial and residential planned unit development that received all necessary approvals from the city in 2008 but was put on hold when the recession hit. The plat was vacated just over a year ago, and KT Driggs 300 Main LLC purchased the commercially-zoned land in October of 2021.
Lot6, a firm out of Utah, will be leading the development. The firm had initially eyed the property just east of the courthouse for the hotel, but later changed plans. Lot6 is also in the process of developing a three-story mixed-use building in the Front Street area on land that was recently transferred from the city to the Driggs Urban Renewal Agency.
Co-owner and project principal Kevin Flamm explained that the firm chose to install a Marriott Element hotel for several reasons.
“We wanted the hotel to fit with the community so we would need to alter the base prototype to do this,” Flamm wrote in an email to the Teton Valley News. “Element is a Marriott brand that allows large customization.”
He added that the brand has a “nature-inspired,” modern aesthetic that fits well with existing structures and with the city’s design standards and guidelines.
The Element Hotel will offer both standard rooms and extended stay studios with kitchenettes (70 of the rooms will be studios). There will be three large common rooms where bigger groups of guests or families could merge up to three separate hotel rooms plus a kitchen area into their own private space. The hotel will have an outdoor pool and patio, a bike rental program, electric car charging stations, and falcon nesting boxes. It will also have a bar and lounge; while Idaho law limits the number of liquor licenses in cities by population, special uses like hotels, resorts, airports, and golf courses are exempt from that limit.
The building won’t be adjacent to Highway 33; rather, it is set back from the road and will have an access road on the south side. There are plans to establish a future pathway behind the hotel along the old railroad easement.
The two-acre hotel property is intended to integrate with a larger commercial development but, Flamm said, the master plan for the entire 13 acres hasn’t been fleshed out yet. “We are looking to work with the city and community to develop a beneficial approach for everyone.”
Because it is a commercial development within the city’s design review overlay, the hotel is subject to review by the Driggs Design Review Advisory Committee and the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission. In March the advisory committee made a conditioned recommendation of approval, which will be considered by P&Z on May 11 at 6:30 p.m. All related documents can be found at driggsidaho.org/projects/dr2110. The meeting will not be a public hearing so no public comment will be taken on the hotel, but anyone who is curious about the project can speak to city planning staff. (There is a vacancy on the DRAC; if interested, submit an interest form at driggsidaho.org. The mayor, who is responsible for the appointment, will consider an applicant’s experience, community involvement, and location of residence.)
Lot6 expects to break ground in June of this year, with a projected opening date of November 2023. The city estimates that, based on a $250 per night rate and 75 percent occupancy, the hotel could bring in $220,000 per year in local option tax revenue; if Driggs voters approve the 3 percent lodging tax increase that’s on the ballot for the May 17 primary election, that number would double to $440,000.