Unless more candidates file as write-ins in the coming month, only one Teton County primary race will be contested in May.
After the filing deadline closed on Friday, March 11, the list of county candidates who have put their name in the hat is as follows:
-Democratic county commissioners Bob Heneage and Mike Whitfield will run to retain their seats in District 3 and District 2, respectively.
-Treasurer Liz Card (D), clerk Kim Keeley (D), and assessor Havala Arnold (R) will seek another four-year term in their respective positions.
-Theresa Lerch will run as a Republican for coroner; Tim Melcher, who has served since 2004, did not file.
-The one contested primary race will be the Republican District 3 Commissioner’s race representing the north end of the county. Pete Moyer and Troy Weston will run to advance to the general election.
-Both the Republican and Democratic parties will elect precinct committeemen, also known as precinct captains. Those captains are in charge of selecting their county party chair and officers. Not all of the available precinct committeeman seats have a candidate. Those who have filed are:
Democrat, Precinct 1: Kay Finley
Democrat, Precinct 2: Sue Berkenfield
Democrat, Precinct 4: Josie Gray
The deadline to file as a write-in candidate or withdraw one’s candidacy is March 25.
Since the Idaho citizen redistricting commission redrew the state map last year, Teton County is now in District 35, comprised of Teton, eastern Bonneville, Caribou, Bear Lake, and eastern Bannock.
In the District 35 state senate race, incumbent Mark Harris and Doug Toomer have filed as Republicans. For state representative, District 35, Position A, incumbent Kevin Andrus and Jon Goode have filed as Republicans. For state representative, District 35, Position B, former Driggs mayor Hyrum Johnson has filed as an independent and incumbent Chad Christensen and Josh Wheeler have filed as Republicans. There are no Democrats running in any District 35 legislative races. See page A9 to learn about the gubernatorial primary candidates.
The Teton Valley News will have more coverage of the contested primary races in upcoming issues. The primary election will be held May 17.