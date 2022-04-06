Through the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s new program, the Community Project, the City of Driggs will receive up to $85,000 to design and create an improved public space in the city plaza with input from local organizations and residents.
The Foundation for Health received over 75 applications for the Community Project; Driggs was one of three Idaho cities chosen to pilot the new program.
Driggs community development director Doug Self explained that in multiple planning exercises, like the city’s 2019 comprehensive plan update, many residents have expressed concern about social divisions in the community caused by income levels, ethnicity and language, or length of residency in Teton Valley, to name only a few factors. These divisions have been inflamed and exacerbated by social media, according to information gathered from residents.
“Creating more attractive and active public gathering spaces is a core strategy for the City in bridging between groups and building a shared sense of community as well as actual (in-person!) friendships that will improve quality of life and health,” Self wrote in the grant application.
Self added that the city would partner with many local groups such as the Hispanic Resource Center, Seniors West of the Tetons, Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, Teton Arts Council, the Driggs Parks Committee, Downtown Driggs Association, Driggs Urban Renewal Agency, and Teton Valley Chamber of Commerce, as well as neighboring businesses.
While the Driggs City Plaza is home to many events including the summer farmers’ market, Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival, Shakespeare in the Parks, Food for Good distributions, and Symphony on Sunday, it still has ample potential for more casual uses outside of these events. The city plans to install welcoming elements such as more furniture, sun protection, game boards, and possible space for food vendors. At the end of the day, however, what the plaza looks like will be up to the community.
In addition to funding, the Foundation for Health will provide technical assistance to help the city gather information from the community and communicate about the space. The project will culminate in a party to celebrate the enhanced public space.
“We are honored, humbled and thrilled to receive The Community Project grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health,” Mayor August Christensen said. “Our community has shared its interest in coming together to continue our small-town culture. We will now be able to create inviting gathering spaces to meet, share ideas, or just hang out.”
Watch the city’s website or sign up for its newsletter at driggsidaho.org to learn more on how to get involved with the planning process as it unfolds.