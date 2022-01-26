In the next city council meeting on Feb. 1, the City of Driggs will introduce an open mic or visitor’s section to the agenda to give members of the public an opportunity to share their thoughts on (almost) anything their hearts desire.
For many years, Driggs has been the sole governing body in the valley not to allow people to speak at the beginning of meetings; Victor, Tetonia, the Teton Board of County Commissioners, and the Teton School District 401 Board of Trustees all set aside time on each agenda for visitors to speak. Driggs has been reluctant to do so because of perceived liability risks, according to former Mayor Hyrum Johnson.
Newly-elected Mayor August Christensen, who ran on a platform of increased transparency and communication, made good on one campaign promise by introducing the idea of a visitor’s section in the first council meeting of the year.
Incoming council members Erika Earles and Scott Stuntz said on Jan. 4 that they were in support of a public comment period that resembled those of other jurisdictions, while council members Jen Calder and Tristan Taylor had some questions. Calder said she was concerned about the legal implications as well as the possibility of even longer meetings (Driggs meetings often take three or four hours).
“I am all for public input and I wish we had more...but I’m curious, how will we set boundaries to that that fall within a legal framework,” Calder said.
Taylor agreed and added that he felt that citizens already had ample opportunity to contact the city’s elected officials.
On Jan. 18 the mayor brought back a revised proposal, with a three-minute time limit and a restriction stating that speakers could not make comment on quasi-judicial matters or topics that are included in the agenda as public hearings. Officials will not hold discussions or take action based on comments from visitors.
“It’ll be very clear—we are not making any decisions. We just stay silent and at the end we say thank you,” Christensen explained. “At the end of the meeting when we’re talking about future agenda items, if the council feels moved by something they feel is important to discuss as a future agenda item, they can.”
Earles wondered if calling the section “public comment” could be a bit confusing, as public comment is usually invited during public hearings, and noted that the county’s name, “open mic” sessions, was a little reminiscent of karaoke. She suggested calling the visitor’s section “community input,” which her fellow council members supported.
The three council members (Councilman Taylor was not present) affirmed the mayor’s decision to add the community input item to future agendas.
“Let the hordes begin,” Christensen said with a laugh.