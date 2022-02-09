Housing development comes with some strings attached
On Feb. 1 the Driggs City Council approved the annexation and rezone of a property near 5th Street on Ski Hill Road, with conditions restricting part of the residential development to local long-term housing.
Michael Adams, representing the Mountain Vistas LLC that owns the five-acre vacant lot just east of city limits on Ski Hill Road, requested to be annexed into the city and rezoned to multi-family residential in order to connect to city utilities and build a 30-unit townhome and attached single family neighborhood, the proposed Elms Subdivision. Currently, according to county land development regulations, Mountain Vistas LLC could build only around 10 single family homes, each with a well and septic system.
Because the annexation is at the discretion of the city and enables a much higher density of development if allowed, Driggs has some bargaining power in this application. Adams has been negotiating with city staff on deed restrictions for a percentage of the houses, and the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission and Teton County Joint Housing Authority have weighed in as well.
In December the developer initially proposed to the housing authority that half of the total units be set aside for local workers, retirees, and disabled people, and that one unit be income-restricted for affordability. Short term rentals would be prohibited in half the units. The housing authority responded with a recommendation for more restrictions, including set appreciation rates on the local occupancy units and a blanket prohibition of short term rentals.
When the P&Z commissioners reviewed the request, the applicant asked them to get rid of the set appreciation, and allow the deed restrictions to be dropped if the units weren’t sold locally within eight months of being listed for sale. P&Z approved those conditions. When the housing authority revisited the application in January, the members voiced their disappointment that their recommendations hadn’t been fully incorporated into the P&Z vote.
After much back-and-forth with staff, Adams brought an amended proposal to the decision makers of Driggs: occupancy restrictions and short term rental prohibitions on half the units, and sales of half the units limited to local households, with the eight-month expiration in place.
Adams told the city council on Feb. 1 that as a local employer himself, he feels the need for local housing options. “I believe this project is exactly in line with where the city wants growth, how the city wants it, and helps the city’s growing need for housing.”
Councilwoman Erika Earles pointed out that with the eight-month expiration date, the developer could simply put the units on the market at a price that was beyond the ability of local households to pay, then sell the units off to outside interests once eight months have passed. This was also a concern voiced by the housing authority.
In response, Councilman Tristan Taylor said, “I have never seen a private developer come up here and be so generous in what he’s offering.”
Council president Jen Calder expressed frustration that the city does not have legislation in place for housing mitigation, an ongoing concern for council members in recent months as they’ve continued to review large residential development applications. (The next day, the housing authority formed a subcommittee to make policy recommendations to all local jurisdictions.)
“This is trial and error,” city planning administrator Leanne Bernstein said about the housing mitigation negotiations. “We as a staff don’t have a ton of experience with this, with what works and what doesn’t. We found this to be a solution that the applicant was on board with, that we felt was reasonable, and we’re on board with it. Let’s give it a shot. We’re going to learn lessons from this, probably positive and negative.”
According to the concept plan, which will be reviewed administratively, there will be over an acre of open space on the property. Adams told the council he has commissioned a traffic study for access onto Ski Hill Road, as well as a natural resources analysis because the property is in a wildlife migration corridor. He said he intends to leave in place most of the mature cottonwoods on the property.
Per the annexation agreement, the developer will also be responsible for building a sidewalk on the Ski Hill Road frontage; once the developer of Sagewood Subdivision west of the proposed Elms neighborhood completes his portion of the sidewalk, pedestrians will able to travel six to eight uninterrupted blocks down the north side of Ski Hill from the city’s center.
Earles voted against the annexation and rezone, while the other three council members voted to approve it. The developer will now need to seek preliminary plat approval before breaking ground.