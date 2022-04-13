Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 11.11.32 AM.png

If Atlas Tower receives approval to construct a cell tower in the Driggs public works yard, it will camouflage the tower as a “monopine,” to blend into the forested 5th Street landscape.

 Courtesy Photo

On April 5, the Driggs City Council approved a lease agreement with Atlas Tower to host a cellular tower in the back corner of the city public works lot on south 5th Street.

Carri Wullner, the site acquisition manager for telecommunication tower builder Atlas Tower, told the council on March 15, “We are being asked by one of the major carriers for some additional coverage in the Driggs area. As you know, Driggs is growing, their capacity is pretty maxed-out, and that’s why they’re looking for another tower in the area.” (She declined to name the interested carrier.)

With a 75-foot-tall tower, Wullner said between three and four carriers could use it. She also noted that the carrier would prefer a tower further west than 5th Street, closer to the Driggs transit center.

During the initial discussion, the council members expressed hesitation at allowing a tower in the heart of downtown.

Council president Jen Calder said she was more comfortable with the tower near the skate park, and less comfortable with it being closer to downtown.

“I can appreciate that wireless communication is very important in this world we live in...but if we were looking at, down the road, the CUP [conditional use permit] for this, is there potential we’ll have this monopine out in the middle of the parking lot?” Calder wondered.

“I agree with all of you, I don’t want the tower right downtown either,” Wullner said. “If we can put something sort of out of the way that works for everyone, that would be great.”

At the follow-up meeting in April, city staff brought a revised lease to the council, with a location set for the eastern edge of the public works yard next to the 5th Street Park. The city will receive $1,200 per month in exchange for hosting the tower, with a 3 percent annual increase and an additional $250 per month for each additional carrier.

Before erecting the tower, Atlas must receive approval for a conditional use permit, which will be reviewed in a public hearing before the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission. The location within the yard also needs final approval from the public works director.

Driggs won’t be alone in providing in-town civic space for a private telecommunications tower. In Victor’s Sherman Park, there are four towers and the tallest, owned by Silver Star Communications and approved by the city in 2006, is 120 feet tall. There are also towers scattered throughout the unincorporated county.