...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL TETON...EASTERN
FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES...
At 855 PM MDT, an area of snow was located along a line extending
from 7 miles northwest of Dubois to 6 miles southwest of Idmon to 9
miles northwest of Ashton Reservoir to near Drummond.
Movement was northeast at 15 mph.
Locations impacted include...
Ashton, Idmon, Marysville, Spencer, Drummond, Island Park Village,
Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island
Park Reservoir, Ashton Reservoir, Warm River, Small, Sheridan
Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Ashton Hill, Mesa Falls State Park
and Big Springs.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch per hour or more
in this area of snow. Visibility can suddenly lower to near zero
when entering the area. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists.
Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to
situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
If Atlas Tower receives approval to construct a cell tower in the Driggs public works yard, it will camouflage the tower as a “monopine,” to blend into the forested 5th Street landscape.
On April 5, the Driggs City Council approved a lease agreement with Atlas Tower to host a cellular tower in the back corner of the city public works lot on south 5th Street.
Carri Wullner, the site acquisition manager for telecommunication tower builder Atlas Tower, told the council on March 15, “We are being asked by one of the major carriers for some additional coverage in the Driggs area. As you know, Driggs is growing, their capacity is pretty maxed-out, and that’s why they’re looking for another tower in the area.” (She declined to name the interested carrier.)
With a 75-foot-tall tower, Wullner said between three and four carriers could use it. She also noted that the carrier would prefer a tower further west than 5th Street, closer to the Driggs transit center.
During the initial discussion, the council members expressed hesitation at allowing a tower in the heart of downtown.
Council president Jen Calder said she was more comfortable with the tower near the skate park, and less comfortable with it being closer to downtown.
“I can appreciate that wireless communication is very important in this world we live in...but if we were looking at, down the road, the CUP [conditional use permit] for this, is there potential we’ll have this monopine out in the middle of the parking lot?” Calder wondered.
“I agree with all of you, I don’t want the tower right downtown either,” Wullner said. “If we can put something sort of out of the way that works for everyone, that would be great.”
At the follow-up meeting in April, city staff brought a revised lease to the council, with a location set for the eastern edge of the public works yard next to the 5th Street Park. The city will receive $1,200 per month in exchange for hosting the tower, with a 3 percent annual increase and an additional $250 per month for each additional carrier.
Before erecting the tower, Atlas must receive approval for a conditional use permit, which will be reviewed in a public hearing before the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission. The location within the yard also needs final approval from the public works director.
Driggs won’t be alone in providing in-town civic space for a private telecommunications tower. In Victor’s Sherman Park, there are four towers and the tallest, owned by Silver Star Communications and approved by the city in 2006, is 120 feet tall. There are also towers scattered throughout the unincorporated county.