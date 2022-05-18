Three tax questions approved by voters
On May 17, Teton County voters selected their preferred partisan candidates for state and local races and approved two county-wide levies and a Driggs lodging tax increase. In general, voters in the contested Republican races cast their ballots in similar patterns to residents around the state, choosing mostly incumbents and more moderate candidates over a new wave of far-right options.
Within the county, only one primary was contested: the GOP District 3 County Commissioner race. Physician's assistant Troy Weston and contractor Pete Moyer both ran as Republicans to represent the north end on the Teton Board of County Commissioners. Weston beat Moyer by 99 votes and will face incumbent Bob Heneage in the general election.
In November Mike Whitfield will run to hold his commissioner seat in District 2; John Smaellie, who ran as a write-in in the primary, will be opposing him as the Republican candidate. The other four offices (treasurer, coroner, clerk, and assessor) are uncontested in the general election.
State races were a different story; the Republican ballot had quite a few contested primaries, with every statewide office and all 105 seats in the Idaho Legislature up for election. Statewide, only the US Senate saw multiple Democratic candidates: Ben Pursley and David Roth. In Teton County, Democratic voters chose Roth, who won across the state and will advance to the general election. US Senator Mike Crapo and Representative Mike Simpson fended off challengers to win the Republican nomination. Both were favored in Teton County.
In the state race that received the most national attention, Gov. Brad Little handily beat current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Trump-backed challenger who often criticized the incumbent for not being conservative enough, to take the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Little took 66% of the vote in Teton County and 53% in the state. Scott Bedke beat Priscilla Giddings in the race for lieutenant governor.
In the closest state race of the night, Phil McGrane won out over Dorothy Moon in the race for secretary of state. Both Moon and third candidate Mary Souza said during their campaigns that they didn’t believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. While McGrane only won with 43% statewide, Teton gave him 61% of the vote.
Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador won Idaho's GOP attorney general primary, beating the longtime incumbent Lawrence Wasden, who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Wasden did win Teton County, with 642 votes to Labrador's 524.
The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education, Debbie Critchfield, defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction, Sherri Ybarra.
Idaho Senator Mark Harris of District 35 Mark Harris, beat anti-governmnet candidate Doug Toomer, and incumbent representative for District 35A Kevin Andrus beat his opponent Jon Goode for the Republican candidacy.
Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler defeated incumbent Rep. Chad Christensen in the race for District 35B. Wheeler won Bonneville, Teton and Caribou counties and Christensen won Bear Lake and Bannock counties. Since he was first elected in 2018, Christensen has had a contentious relationship with his more progressive constituents. In the general election, Wheeler will face former Driggs mayor Hyrum Johnson, who is running as an independent.
Local voters approved two levies that will be in place for two years.
Teton County sought a two-year $1.3 million road and bridge special levy. The road levy funds maintenance and improvements of city and county roads. Since 2010 it had been $1 million; in 2020 the county increased it to $1.2 million. This year voters approved $1.3 million, with 1,349 in favor and 721 against.
Teton School District 401 sought and was granted a $4.932 million supplemental levy. Taxpayers have paid a $3.1 million supplemental school levy every year since 2013. The levy will fund salary increases and new positions in the district. The vote was 1,212 in favor and 870 opposed.
"Thank you to our community for supporting essential funding for our district, teachers and programs!" school board chair Shannon Brooks Hamby said the morning after the election.
Both of those levies will be in place for two years.
Driggs residents voted 261-93 in favor of an increase in the local option lodging tax from 3 percent to 6 percent. The revenue is reserved for infrastructure and facility improvements and maintenance; visitor services, tourism promotion and events; property tax relief; affordable housing; and grants for community projects. In November of 2021 Victor voters overwhelmingly approved the same increase within their jurisdiction.
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated that John Smaellie would be a write-in candidate in the general election. His name will appear on the ballot in November.