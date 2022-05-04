The Teton Board of County Commissioners is hoping to have a Teton River management ordinance on the books before Memorial Day, in order to begin educating and regulating recreational users on the increasingly busy river.
The process of drafting the ordinance began over a year ago, as outdoor recreation soared during the pandemic and the county and Idaho Fish & Game began hearing more and more complaints about river and parking lot crowding, trespassing, litter, extended stays at the Rainey Bridge campground, wildlife impacts, loose dogs, and tension between floaters and anglers.
“It’s a small, fragile resource that’s seeing a big increase in use,” said Rob Marin, the Teton County community projects coordinator who has been facilitating the river discussion, during a town hall on April 27.
Because much of the river travels through private land and IDFG can only regulate its public boat ramps and hunting and fishing activities, Teton County is left to fill in the gaps where other agencies don’t have authority.
Marin has been working with agencies and nonprofits like IDFG, Friends of the Teton River, Teton Regional Land Trust, and Henrys Fork Foundation, as well as landowners along the river, biologists, and commercial outfitters and rental business operators, to put together a management strategy for one of the valley’s most treasured natural assets.
The group spent last summer gathering data and determined through a rough sampling that use of the river had increased by almost 30 percent between 2018 and 2021. While watercraft rental and shuttle operations like Teton River Supply and Wai Mauna SUP Tours are very visible examples of recreational use, the study determined that around 90 percent of floaters are using personal equipment to travel down the river.
Commercial flyfishing outfits are regulated by the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Licensing Board, so Marin said that the county will not enact more rules for those outfits, but might request that the board put a cap in place for the number of commercial boats allowed on the upper Teton.
Using information gathered and extensive public input from a survey and two charettes, the county is mostly targeting private groups and rental/shuttle operations with its proposed ordinance.
In summer of 2021, with the cooperation of Teton River Supply and Wai Mauna, IDFG created a commercial use agreement imposing mandatory restrictions to moderate river use on peak days. Per the agreement, operators can launch a maximum of 12 groups per day, with only six each allowed at Buxton and Rainey; they must stage in designated areas and have a 20-minute window for ramp time; their vehicles must be clearly marked as commercial; and their groups can only be on the river between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The proposed county ordinance includes all the IDFG restrictions, but adds a 15-person-per-group limit and permits only two rental/shuttle companies to operate on the upper Teton. These commercial permits will be reviewed every three years by the BOCC.
Meanwhile, for private users, the county ordinance will also cap group sizes at 15 individuals (larger parties must break into smaller groups that launch 15 minutes apart, or seek a special use permit through the county). Additionally, the ordinance will prohibit littering, including human and dog waste, and require that dogs are confined to watercraft, on leash, or under strict voice control while on shore.
Marin said that nominal daily parking fees at access points are coming, but won’t be rolled out until 2024. The future may also bring a paid river ambassador, for education, or river ranger, for enforcement, but that will require a funding source.
“We do need to make people aware of the rules at put-ins and set expectations for behavior,” he said.
That’s why FTR will spearhead a public education campaign this summer as soon as the ordinance is finalized.
“We hope we can help with the transition into the next phase, where the ordinance becomes the norm for the river,” said Will Stubblefield, the FTR director of community education.
The county also expects to morph its informal advisory group into a permanent volunteer board that advises the BOCC on management initiatives and changes.
“We’re looking for names for that group, so put your name forward if you’re a stakeholder,” Commissioner Mike Whitfield said during the town hall. “We see that as a self-governed group that will be pretty important to the future of the river.”
During the public comment period of the meeting, some residents expressed concern that the ordinance wasn’t strict enough, while a mother of five was worried that the group size limit would hurt families and youth outings.
Boots Allen, a well-known local fishing guide, said he had sat in many meetings with public agencies about river management. “This is one of the very few community meetings where we’re making progress,” he said. “I’m pretty impressed. Let’s just keep charging forward and see where we can go.”
The draft ordinance is posted on the county website under Announcements. Whitfield said he expects the BOCC to consider it as soon as the next regular meeting on May 9, pending review by legal counsel. Public comment will be invited during the meeting.