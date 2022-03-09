Board leans toward lower development density wherever possible
On March 2, in one of a series of work sessions on the draft land development code, the Teton Board of County Commissioners spent several hours unpacking the complex issue of what density regulations should govern development in the unincorporated county.
In January, the Teton County Planning & Zoning Commission voted to forward a revised draft of the new land development code to the BOCC. P&Z had been deliberating over the draft for eight months and had held two public hearings to receive feedback from the community on the code, which is supposed to reflect the county’s 2012 comprehensive plan.
Most of the county is currently one of two zones: agriculture-20, mainly on the west side of the valley, or ag/rural residential-2.5, mostly on the east and southern part of the valley and along the edge of the Big Holes. The numbers in the zone names indicate the minimum allowable lot size in acres, meaning for instance that a 100-acre parcel in the A-20 zone can be subdivided into five 20-acre lots.
In a FAQ published last year, Teton County attempted to explain why the existing two residential zones in the county don’t work: “The current valley-wide basic densities of 2.5 acres and 20 acres offer little choice and are relatively small in size for a rural community. 20-acre zoning is simply too small for most agricultural purposes and does little to protect meaningful open space.”
The new land use code proposes that Teton County switches from minimum lot sizes to average density, a method of calculation that is supposed to encourage open space and clustering. For example, if the average allowed density of a 100-acre parcel is 20, then it could be subdivided into five lots, with one 80-acre lot and four five-acre lots, or any other combination that has an average density of 20 acres. Lots can be as small as one acre.
But along with that method came a decrease in the proposed densities. The new draft code replaces the two main zones with five: rural neighborhood, rural residential, foothills, rural agriculture, and lowlands agriculture (and two other less common zones: industrial, which only applies to a small part of the valley, and town neighborhood, planned for the yet-to-be-negotiated city areas of impact).
Last summer, P&Z spent several months working through the new zone district proposals and came away with some changes that they hoped would hit a compromise between the original draft and the desire of many community members to keep the existing 2.5- and 20-acre densities.
When the county commissioners began reviewing the densities on March 2, they did not agree with many of the suggested changes made by P&Z.
Commission chair Cindy Riegel pointed out that discussing density limits leads to the question of what the county’s carrying capacity is, in terms of water, sewer, roads, and emergency services.
“It’s somewhat philosophical,” she said. “If we are as conservative as we can be, given the fact that we already have so many undeveloped parcels in the county, we can revisit this down the road and open up more development. My inclination is to be very conservative, to make sure we can service all those subdivisions that already exist without bankrupting the county.”
P&Z had some concerns about the economic impact that changing densities would have on landowners who might lose their ability to subdivide their property. In the case of the rural neighborhood and rural residential, the P&Z recommended allowing smaller lots in a subdivision by changing the rural residential zone from 20 to 8 acres, and by suggesting that in the rural neighborhood five-acre zone, parcels over 20 acres may be divided at 2.5-acre average density, if at least 25 percent of total acreage is maintained as open space.
The commissioners wanted to do away with the complicated language regarding rural neighborhoods and increase the zone from five to 7.5-acre average density in the areas north of Victor and north of Driggs. They also wanted rural residential zones to remain at 20 acres.
Commissioner Mike Whitfield said that he felt that a lower density of development was warranted in the proposed rural residential zone, which is mostly at the mouth of Darby Canyon and the surrounding area, because it has riparian corridors, productive agricultural land, and saw significant wildlife migration. “Wildlife habitat connectivity is the element of habitat that’s most at risk,” he said. “It’s been compromised to a point that it’s almost done.”
Deeply concerned about wildfire risk in the more forested areas of the county, the commissioners debated lowering the allowed density in the foothills zone from 10 to 20 acres. Whitfield said that as the West evaluates the growing potential for destructive fires, there appear to be two options: creating defensible spaces through vegetation removal, or using land use planning to prevent development in high-risk areas.
“I was a firefighter for 17 years. I don’t see a lot of these places being protectable,” Whitfield said.
They decided to differentiate between the southern and Big Hole foothills of the county and the large northeastern corner, making the former 10 acres and the latter 20.
In the case of the rural ag and lowland ag zones, the commissioners decided to change the density from 40 back to 35. The P&Z had voted to change that zone to 40 acres because it is a traditional unit of measurement for agricultural land and the round number seemed simpler to work with. However, Commissioner Bob Heneage pointed out, if a landowner has 79.5 acres, that land could not be split into two lots if it were in a 40-acre zone.
“That was the rationale for 35 instead of 40, we were trying to cut those large parcels some slack,” he said about the original intention of the zone.
Some members of P&Z want the county to implement a transfer of development rights, which is a zoning tool that conserves and incentivizes open space by redirecting development that would otherwise occur on the land. The BOCC has expressed an interest in establishing TDRs, but has said that the process of implementation, which requires agreements with other jurisdictions, is too complicated to tie to the adoption of the land development code.
“I think the idea of providing incentives for those large landowners is important,” Whitfield said about TDRs.
The county is also in the delicate dance of negotiating its area of impact agreements with each city. Tetonia, Driggs, and Victor all have a buffer zone around city limits and each area of impact is governed by different zones and planning procedures. The proposed county land development code does not apply to the areas of impact.
The BOCC will hold continue to hold work sessions on the draft code on Wednesday mornings at 9 a.m. at least through March. Once the commissioners have a new draft, they will then host a public hearing, which will be noticed in the Teton Valley News and on the county website at tetoncountyidaho.gov.