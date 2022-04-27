On April 19, the Driggs City Council listened to over three hours of public comment objecting to the first phase of a proposed 200-plus unit subdivision next to Teton High School, then voted unanimously to deny the application due to incomplete information and noncompliance with the city’s code and transportation plan.
In spring of 2021, Colby Hackbarth, representing the new owner of the 40 acres just east of the high school, submitted a concept plan for Rivers West, a four-phase development of attached and single family homes that maximized the density potential for the existing zoning of the property. Last fall, the Driggs Planning & Zoning Commission reviewed and eventually recommended conditional approval of the preliminary plat for Phase I, which consists of 24 attached homes on 24 lots along Ross Avenue and Booshway Street. According to the master plan, the total development would have 166 units in Phase I — III and an indeterminate number of four-plexes in Phase IV.
After much back-and-forth between the developer and city staff regarding driveways onto those collector roads, affordable housing, and open space requirements, the city council held a public hearing on the Phase I preliminary plat and Rivers West subdivision master plan last Tuesday.
Staff came armed with certain concessions from and agreements with the developer. Per staff’s request, Hackbarth provided a traffic study for just the first phase of the development, and is undertaking a joint multi-development study for the broader LeGrand Pierre/Ross Avenue area because five new residential developments are proposed there. Because of concerns about many new driveways bisecting the bike land and pathway on the collector roads, he agreed to cut the number of driveways in half by making shared driveways.
While he had committed to offering two units per phase for affordable housing, Hackbarth later withdrew that offer because the city is in the process of passing a housing ordinance, which would put mitigation requirements on future Rivers West phases.
And finally, although the first phase only has half the required park space, Hackbarth noted that the full subdivision would have more park space than required, and said that he was willing to work with Teton Valley Trails & Pathways to dedicate the rest of the property to winter grooming while it was vacant.
Despite those concessions, the council did not receive a single comment in favor of the application, and heard dozens of comments in opposition to it. Nearby residents and property owners voiced their concern over the density and character of the subdivision, the disruption of wildlife, and the lack of a guarantee for affordable housing and parks in future phases. Most of all, the overwhelming feedback was that a subdivision of this size would increase traffic and impact pedestrian safety in the already-hectic area around the three public schools.
Quite a few speakers said that they did support denser development in the city, rather than in the area of impact or county, but wanted to see a more thoughtful application with fewer units and better planning for pedestrian safety. “Give us something nice,” said one resident, echoing the sentiments of many.
(The city has recently processed several rezones nearby that will enable higher density residential development, including multi-plexes or apartment buildings on Ross; those projects received little to no public feedback, although the city council hasn’t yet held public hearings on preliminary plats.)
One major stumbling block in the application that was brought up mid-way through the process is that the Driggs Transportation Plan prohibits private connections to collector roads unless there is no alternative. The city public works department suggested that the developer could build an alley behind the first row of houses for driveway access. Hackworth and project engineer Gilmore Jenkins said they had planned to save money and time by not constructing much in the way of public infrastructure in the first phase, and pass those savings along to buyers. After hearing significant outcry to the disruption of the Booshway pathway and Ross bike lane, however, Hackworth said he was amenable to building an alley.
It proved not to be enough for the council members, however, who were uncomfortable approving an application that failed to comply with the city’s transportation plan. Also, they argued, the city code requires that each phase of a subdivision be able to “stand on its own” in terms of parks and infrastructure.
Council president Jen Calder had a visceral reaction to the possibility of more traffic, as well as the amount of opposition the project had received.
“We are just talking about adding X number of cars to our roadways that are already overused, overburdened, and there are safety issues we’re talking about here, especially surrounding our schools,” Calder said. “This is a really critical zone for Driggs, this is K through 12...The traffic issue is really concerning to me and we’re putting undue burden on this entire section of Driggs by moving forward with this.”
Councilman Miles Knowles agreed but added that the city has a responsibility to ensure that large amounts of affordable housing is built to address the crisis. However, he said, “I think we’ve heard pretty loudly from our community on what they want it to look like.”
Citing the noncompliance with the transportation plan and “stand-alone” subdivision code requirement, and the need for a comprehensive traffic study, phasing plan, and definitive solution for the park requirement and improvements, the council voted unanimously to deny the application.
The developer has the option of appealing the decision or submitting a new subdivision application. As it is a quasi-judicial matter, the public is still prohibited from discussing the project with members of council or the mayor. Future hearings will be noticed in the Teton Valley News and online at driggsidaho.org.