Teton County, Wyoming has given the Wilson family of Alta the go-ahead to operate an event venue on their agricultural property off Alta North Road and Ski Hill Road.
The 169-acre property, known as Double Diamond Bar Ranch, has been farmed by five generations of Wilsons.
After a few seasons of offering up a scenic pasture to a few families for picturesque summer wedding ceremonies, last fall Meredith and Dana Wilson sought two conditional use permits to establish an outdoor event site and reception hall for up to 30 special events from May 1 to October 31. The venue will include The Grove, a two-acre reception site tucked away off a private two-track accessed from Alta North Road, and a 5,000-square-foot event hall on Ski Hill Road. The primary event parking would be on a half-acre rectangle of land on Ski Hill.
The Wilsons say that hosting events on their property is a way to supplement and enable their ranching, and that it will help them to avoid subdividing and developing the historic property.
The CUP applications were subject to several public hearings between the county planning and zoning board and the board of county commissioners. In January, after hearing hours of public comment both positive and negative, the county commissioners requested more information in the form of a detailed operations plan.
Responding to safety and traffic concerns from the commissioners, the new operations plan eliminates an overflow parking lot on Alta North Road; now guests will only park in a lot directly off Ski Hill, and will be shuttled to the Grove when necessary. The plan also limits guests to 200 people, and promises decibel monitoring to avoid disturbing neighbors with noise.
“We tried to abide by the law and follow all the county regulations,” Meredith Wilson said about the operations plan. “There will always be concerns but I feel that we worked through all of that.”
Despite the concessions in the plan, some neighbors expressed continued opposition at the Feb. 15 meeting, including their concern that 30 events between May 1 and Oct. 31 meant nonstop parties in the quiet community of Alta.
Dan Anderson, himself a CUP holder and owner of the Teton Teepee, pushed back on that, reminding the audience and board that there are probably three or four weddings in Alta every single weekend during the summer between the Teepee, private venues, Teton Canyon group camp sites, and the overlook on Ski Hill Road, not even to mention events hosted at Grand Targhee.
Consultant Hal Hutchinson added that while weddings are a revenue-generating use and are the foundation of the CUP applications, they’re not the only use that the owners want to provide the community.
“My wife and I are both 4-H leaders and have been for over 30 years,” Wilson said. “The local 4-H club doesn’t have a place to meet in Alta, and we’re open to having them meet on our property, as well as maybe church groups, school functions, different things like that.”
Commissioner Greg Epstein pointed out that the county had monitoring requirements in place to make sure CUP holders were adhering to the rules of their permits.
“The Wilsons, this is their community, they’ve lived here in Alta for generations,” he said. “They’re not trying to burn their neighbors, they’re not trying to upset the community, they’re going to do the right thing. Let’s give them the opportunity to do the right thing.”
The commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the applications, with some conditions including operating times, decibel limits and no amplified music at the Grove, quiet hours, temporary guidance signs for guests on Ski Hill Road, and an affordable housing fee.
Just a week prior, the Teton County, ID Board of Commissioners had sent a letter to their Wyoming counterparts requesting to be alerted about pending land use applications across the state line. The request was partly prompted by the Double Diamond Bar Ranch venue, as well as private development approved in 2018 at Grand Targhee Resort.
“Moving forward, Teton County, Idaho would like to be notified of those applications and allowed opportunity to provide public comment related to those projects and their impacts,” the commissioners’ letter reads.