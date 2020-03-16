Teton County
County offices will remain open for the time being but the County encourages all citizens to complete as much County business online (www.tetoncountyidaho.gov) or via phone as possible. The County is currently looking into ways to make more services available remotely.
For more information please visit tetoncountyidaho.gov, or contact Public Information Officer Holly Powers at 208-354-8775, or hpowers@co.teton.id.us.
Teton County Sheriff’s Office
The Driver’s License Department will suspend the following services until further notice:
• Fingerprinting of first time concealed weapons license applicants – Renewals do not require fingerprints
• Applicant fingerprinting services, including fingerprints for employment or background checks.
• Renewals of Class D and other non-CDL licenses – These renewals can be obtained online at the Idaho DMV website.
• Duplicates of lost/stolen licenses – Replacement licenses can also be obtained online through the Idaho DMV website.
Persons seeking to obtain their Idaho Star Card/Real ID are encouraged to wait for the time being to continue the application process.
Commercial Driver’s License applicants will still be provided services.
If members of the public have questions as to which services are still being offered by the Driver’s License Office they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323 prior to them coming to the Driver’s License Office.
Signage will be posted at all public entry points advising individuals not to enter the Law Enforcement Center if they have:
• Visited China, Iran, South Korea, any European countries, or any other high risk locations identified by the CDC in the past 14 days;
• Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous 14 days;
• Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission;
• Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency;
• Been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or
• A fever, cough or shortness of breath.
The Teton County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the public’s cooperation, patience and understanding in adhering to these protocols. Information regarding changes in offered services will be made to the public as they occur.
Teton County Fire & Rescue
Teton County Fire & Rescue is well trained and logistically prepared to respond to and support this type of infectious disease emergency. We have the resources and procedures in place to protect our personnel and deliver appropriate emergency services to our County and support the needs of our Community Partners as this unfolds.
Additionally, Teton County Fire & Rescue is suspending business travel, multi-crew training, participation in community events and other nonessential external activities until further notice. This includes canceling station tours, engine tours, ride-alongs, and community training classes.
New temporary policies were implemented to prevent the unnecessary exposure of our firefighters and critical staff to the virus. Public access to the stations is now restricted and services will be provided via phone and email during normal business hours. Email access can be supported through both tetoncountyfire.com and by calling (208) 715-5201.
City of Driggs
There is NO danger to the City’s water system due to the COVID-19.
Payments: Utility payments can be made through Express Bill Pay at https://www.xpressbillpay.com/#/?org=driggs10632 All payments (utility and resort tax payments) may be put in our dropbox north of the City Hall building or in the payment slot in the City Hall breezeway. You can also mail payments to PO Box 48, Driggs, ID 83422.
City Council and Board/Committee Meetings: We are exploring ways to live stream these meetings. At this time, we are keeping close watch on the situation and will monitor it week by week. Meetings may be canceled or postponed at any time.
If you would like to meet with any city staff, please email or call to make an appointment and ensure the staff member is available. We are happy to schedule phone or video meetings as well.
Stay Informed! Like the City of Driggs on Facebook, visit our website often and subscribe to our email notifications.
City of Victor
The Victor City Hall facility is closed to the general public through April 1st. Citizens may use online and remote options to make online payments and connect with staff. Please visit https://www.victorcityidaho.com/ for ongoing information.
The March 17, 2020 Victor Planning Commission and March 25, 2020 City Council meetings have been cancelled.
More Information and updates regarding COVID-19 and the community’s response may be found on the City’s website at www.victorcityidaho.com.
Online Payments: FREE and confidential online utility payments may be made through Express Bill Pay, https://www.xpressbillpay.com/#/?org=victor10604
Stay Connected: Sign up for e-notify text and/or email notifications for news releases and city council and board meetings, https://www.victorcityidaho.com/enotify/index.php
Meet with Us: If you would like to meet with us remotely, we are happy to schedule phone or video meetings. Check out the City directory to reach out to staff, https://www.victorcityidaho.com/i_want_to/contact/city_directory.php. Or, call us at 208-787-2940.
Make a (non-emergency) Request: Use our online citizen request portal to make non-emergency requests, https://www.victorcityidaho.com/citizen_request_center/index.php
Participate: Take the online survey for ReEnvision Victor to shape our future growth policies at ReEnvisionVictor.com, https://reenvisionvictor.com/
As Always: Call us at 208-787-2940, mail us at PO Box 122, Victor ID 83455, or use the payment drop box by the front door of City Hall located in Unit 101 at 10 South Main.
City Council and Board Meetings: We are exploring remote options and ways to live stream our meetings. If there are no urgent or time sensitive items listed on agendas, meetings may be cancelled.
City of Tetonia
Tetonia City Hall may have limited office hours over the following weeks. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the payment drop box and online bill pay.
Any questions or concerns can be emailed to clerk@cityoftetonia.com or call City Hall at 208-456-2249.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.