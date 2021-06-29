State leaders meet with constituents, acknowledge local issues
For the first time since 2017, the ‘capital’ of Idaho was located in Teton Valley.
Following Tetonia in 2017 and Victor in 2012, Driggs hosted a town hall with the governor along with his administration on June 22. The town hall took place at the Seniors West of the Tetons senior center in downtown Driggs.
Before the beginning of the town hall, Driggs Mayor Hyrum Johnson walked with Governor Little through downtown Driggs.
Mayor Johnson took the time to discuss local issues and show Governor Little improvements in Driggs’ infrastructure, notably fiber optic cable Silver Star Communications has installed underneath East Little Ave.
The town hall was an important opportunity for local constituents and community leaders to let the top-ranking Idaho officials know which issues matter to them.
“Governor, you recently observed that the best form of government is generally that closest to the people, local government,” said Mayor Johnson. “I wholeheartedly agree.”
“We know the legislature will do what it will do, but we look for you to be the firewall against foolishness, the buttress against bananas, the cover from crazy, a defender from the dumb, and the savior from the silly,” he continued.
“As we circle throughout the state it’s really important we go out and hear what’s on people’s minds,” said Governor Little.
Housing
Many perceive that the biggest issue in Teton Valley, and the state of Idaho as a whole, is housing affordability and availability.
“Our overheated real estate market combined with the limitations the legislature put on short-term rentals has driven many employees out of our community. It’s not so much a housing affordability problem as a housing availability problem,” said Mayor Johnson. “In an ironic twist, businesses in Driggs are seeking housing for their Driggs employees in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Wrap your head around that.”
Driggs City Council President August Christensen echoed the mayor’s sentiments.
“There is not one available long-term rental here in our valley,” said Christensen.
Department of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams responded with avenues of potential solutions.
“Short term, the state did receive $180 million for rental assistance, those were federal funds for the state of Idaho knowing that a lot of people had housing security issues,” said Adams.
“Long term options we did receive as a state $1.1 billion through ARPA, the American Rescue Plan Act. One of the things that they allow those funds to be used for is housing affordability, specifically the development of inventory if you will,” said Adams.
Adams stressed that the statewide housing security issue will be considered thoroughly by the State Legislature and Governor’s Office during the next session.
“We’re pretty early, it’s going to be an iterative process working with the legislature on how to prioritize and use those funds next year, but housing affordability is one of those things that we are taking a pretty serious look at,” said Adams.
Little has seen an “incredible transformation” across the state, which caused the abruptness of the housing crisis to be a major problem.
“You can’t just snap your fingers all of a sudden and go from needing 10 employees to 20 employees and have enough housing for them,” said Governor Little.
As the top executive of the state, Little gets the opportunity to hear from those that are dealing with the issue on the ground as it’s happening. While the complexity of the issue has made it difficult to think up viable solutions, he has seen some ways forward from other areas across the state. He stressed that this is a community level issue.
“We’ll try to work with the local municipalities to give them the tools, but every community is different,” said Governor Little. “We met with five mayors the other day on affordable housing and we had only one or two that had a concrete plan.”
Property Tax
During his opening remarks, Mayor Hyrum Johnson referred to the property tax reform bill, HB 389, as “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
HB 389 was passed by both branches of the Idaho State Legislature within 72 hours of introduction. Many decried the bill as rushed.
“As we’ve come to understand it better we know that this bill will amount to a tax hike for the good citizens of Driggs and Teton County,” said Mayor Johnson.
The recent rapid increase in housing valuations created an unexpected problem, said Governor Little.
“I’m reluctant to defend the legislature,” he said. “But nobody forecast a year ago 25, 30, 40 percent increases in values. That was literally a sticker shock.”
The abruptness of the increase caused a wrench to be thrown into the fundamental workings of the pre-existing Idaho tax code.
“The legislature made a 25 percent adjustment to the homeowner’s exemption and that’s really the crux of the problem,” said Governor Little. “The amount of money has shifted to residential just because of these crazy valuations. Fundamental to our state laws is value times the levy rate.“
Idaho is also adversely affected by other surrounding states having no income or sales taxes.
“We are the most tax-challenged state because of the disadvantage we have. We’re surrounded by three states with no income tax and two that have no sales tax,” said Governor Little.
Education
Multiple attendees brought up the fact that Idaho consistently remains among the lowest states in per-student spending. Governor Little was happy to talk about solutions that he and his administration have been working on.
“We’re now getting there, but we have to put a plan in place,” said Governor Little. “We moved starting teacher pay up, now we have the career ladder which is trying to compensate senior teachers more and that will be a big priority. There is a path forward.”
“Because the budgets were set so late this year we realized what a challenge that was for district and charter schools,” said Idaho Department of Education Deputy Superintendent Marilyn Whitney.
“Everybody is working in good faith and as quickly as they can to resolve some of those issues at the local level,” said Whitney.
Water Rights and Conservation
Friends of the Teton River Executive Director Amy Verbeten expressed concern over the stress on the availability of water and how development, agriculture, and fish conservation concerns can be balanced to maintain one of the most a precious resources in the west.
Governor Little is looking forward to confronting some of these issues as head of the Western Governors Association.
“My initiative when I become chairman of the Western Governors Association is working lands, working landscapes,” said Governor Little.
“One of the things that will be up during my tenure is a renewable farm bill. I’ve always stated that the American people would much rather write a check to the ag department to augment conservation easements rather than just pay somebody to not grow a crop,” said Governor Little.
“Good agriculture provides healthy aquifers,” said Governor Little. “The legislature this year will put more money into aquifer recharge”
Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever expanded on some topics involving F&G.
“Our farm bill coordinators, access to our habitat improvement programs, all these things get dovetailed into what is more of a comprehensive not only wildlife habitat improvement program but fisheries too,” said Schriever.
Even more reason to keep on the hard work of water conservation is increased recreational demand.
“The recreational demand on the Teton River is incredible,” said Schriever.
Liquor Licensing
Another attendee was concerned, like many others in Teton Valley, about liquor licensing reform. Currently, Idaho gives out an allotment of licenses depending on the census population.
“I wondered how long it would take for this to be brought up,” said Governor Little.
The governor is in support of a bill that would open up more licenses, but said it would adversely affect those businesses and establishments that already have them.
“The problem is if you open up more liquor licenses, everyone that has one feels like they are harmed. We’re going to try to compensate those existing liquor license holders by getting them discounts on raw materials,” said Governor Little. “Anybody that would read the liquor code would say this is a crazy way to run a business. It really disproportionately impacts our resort communities.”
Wolf management, the process and effects of the Grand Targhee expansion, speed limit management, funding/bonds for road work, and the COVID-19 response were all other issues that were discussed at length.