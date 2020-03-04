Do you have a bag of reusable bags – more than you could ever use – in your closet, your car, or hanging by your door? Those reusable grocery totes are fantastic to reduce plastic waste and we encourage you to continue using them, but if you have accumulated an excessive number of reusable grocery bags and totes, we’d love to help you recycle them and get someone else started on bringing their own bags.
Teton Valley Community Recycling is hosting a Reusable Bag Round-up from March 1 through mid-June. We will be collecting clean, usable grocery totes that people want to get rid of and we will be reaching out to Broulim’s customers to encourage folks to participate in the “Bring Your Own Bag” program to reduce plastic waste, benefitting participating local non-profits. Having recycled totes to hand out helps us to initiate conversations with people who may not be in the habit of bringing their own bags.
Please donate your clean reusable grocery totes (any brand, in good condition) to either of TVCR’s drop off locations for specialized recycling – the Geo Center (in Driggs) and General Laundry (in Victor) – now through June. Your extra bags might lead to some big changes in Teton Valley.
