I'm writing to thank Mayor Johnson for the order to require masks in public areas of Driggs. Wearing a mask is a very simple and easy way to reduce transmission of Coronavirus, which is on the rise again locally, statewide, and nationally. The likely alternative is a total shutdown like we had this spring. Take your pick. Earlier generations were asked to put their lives on the line in wars. The least we can do is to don a face covering.
Chris Valiante
Driggs
