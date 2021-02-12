Steve Hawkins, a Victor native, is still recovering from serious injuries sustained during a snowmobile accident on Feb. 4, and his family needs help.
Ten volunteers from Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue responded on the afternoon of Feb. 4 to assist at the scene after receiving a report of an injured snowmobiler in the Fogg Hill area of the Palisades range south of Victor. After TCISAR and Bonneville County crew members located, stabilized, and transported him to a clearing, he was flown by Air Idaho Rescue helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Hawkins hit a partially-buried tree and has had several surgeries to deal with the internal bleeding, fractured ribs, collapsed lungs, intestinal tract repair, stomach repair, spleen repair and the loss of a kidney, according to the GoFundMe set up on Feb. 11 by family friends.
"Steve remains in ICU in critical condition; however, he is slowly progressing in his recovery with each passing day," the message to donors reads. "His wife and four kids are anxious to get their loving husband and father back home, but Steve has a long way to go with several more surgeries as time goes on."