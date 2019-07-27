On Tuesday, Linzy French, a Grand Teton National Park communication specialist, gave me a private tour of the recently fancied up Jenny Lake.
Wow! What a difference. The last time the Jenny Lake area was reworked was in the 1980s.
“Back then they didn’t have a vision of how many people would be coming here,” French said. “As you can see, this is one of the park’s most popular stops.”
Indeed. All of the parking lots were full with more cars passing through looking for vacant stalls and dozens of cars were parked out along the road coming into Jenny Lake.
I was impressed with the rock work through the walkways leading to and from the lake, the visitor center, the ranger station and store.
“The people who did this work did it all with hand tools in the spirit of the original CCC workers who first built this area and the trails,” she said. “Those guys must be strong, some of those rocks are huge they moved around.”
A couple of things around the lake are a treat. The flat, hard-surface walkways are a breeze to walk on — made to be handicap accessible. One walkway goes down the lake’s edge.
“So they can put the wheels of their wheelchair in the water if they want to,” she said.
There are a few bronze 3-D relief maps of the mountain range in the distance to help visitors identify the peaks and lakes they’re looking at.
“When it rains, or if someone pours water on the maps, the lakes fill with water and it looks so real,” French said.
She said the park is developing smartphone apps similar to the game Pokemon Go to allow visitors to cue in on structures along the trail and have a bear, moose, woodpecker or other animal appear on their phone along with information about the critter. I suppose it’s for those who can’t put their phones down, even when faced with world-class scenery.
Other refurbished areas include the boat docks, both coming and going, trails to Hidden Falls, Inspiration Point and a nice new bridge over Cascade Creek.
Go see this for yourself. Other than the lack of parking, you should be favorably impressed. If you want a good parking spot, get out of bed earlier.
———
A quick note on the Teton backcountry: There’s still plenty of snow above 9,000 feet. Popular passes such as Paintbrush Divide and the South Cascade Canyon below Hurricane Pass have sections of snow and ice that make them dicey. The South and Middle Teton scrambles are still snow covered and are best climbed with an ice ax and the ability to use it (meaning knowing how to self-arrest).
A few accidents have already happened this summer with folks slipping on ice and taking the big tumble down steep slopes with no ability to self-arrest.
