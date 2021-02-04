Gloria Hoopes, a valley native and mayor of Tetonia for nearly ten years, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, after battling with lung cancer and complications for over a year.
With degrees from Utah State University and Idaho State University, Hoopes taught high school history, government, and Spanish for 31 years and was active in nonprofits and government organizations. Although she claimed to be retired, Hoopes worked constantly to improve and advocate for the small town that she loved.
She served a short term on the Tetonia City Council before being elected in 2011 to replace Rex Jardine as mayor; she was reelected twice, most recently in 2019.
She ran in 2019 because she believed it was important to continue her work of improving and upgrading the city's infrastructure and services, she told the Teton Valley News at the time; projects she was proud of included a major upgrade to the municipal water services, a new library, and ongoing beautification of the city park and public spaces.
Hoopes, 68, had no children but was close with her extended family in the valley. Details on a memorial or funeral service will be released at a later time.