Grumpy’s Goat Shack, the seasonal Victor eatery renowned for its cheap chili dogs, gently used ladies’ undergarments pinned to the ceiling, and snarky chalk messages on a sandwich board on the sidewalk, is no more.
After 25 years of dishing out food, booze, and the occasional insult to the visitors and denizens of Teton Valley, proprietors Liz Baca and Mike Sheridan are ready to chill.
Both have been in the restaurant industry for most of their lives, with stints in Denver (Liz is from Colorado, while Mike is a Detroit guy) and Jackson. They rotated through more than a handful of now-defunct establishments in the area as they hunted for housing, caught grief (warranted or not) for their misadventures, and eventually found themselves priced out of Jackson.
“That’s the thing about the restaurant business, it’s cyclical,” Liz said. “You meet people and stay friends with them through the years—it’s a whole separate family. You get to know everyone in restaurants on either side of Teton Pass.”
In 1995, a coworker at the Lame Duck sold Mike the stone house with a small detached garage on Main Street in Victor. Every time the couple gave their address as they settled in, they got the same response: “Oh, you’re in the old Dewey house,” so known because it was the home of Annie and George Dewey, who bought it as a Sears kit off the train in 1927. It seemed obvious to Liz and Mike that they should name their new fine dining outfit The Old Dewey House.
The spot quickly garnered recognition for its gourmet offerings, extensive wine list, house-made goat cheese, and ability to serve dinner even when winter storms shut down the power grid in Victor. At some point Mike and Liz remodeled the small garage into a bar to serve as overflow for the dining room. After around ten years, they noticed the off season was slower than ever. Their young customer base was settling down and having kids, and maybe couldn’t afford a nice meal as often. Mike, who grew up eating classic Detroit fare like Coney dogs, wanted to offer cheaper, family-friendly options. They opened their gourmet burger and hot dog stand Grumpy’s Goat Shack in 2005 and rented out the main building to a few different restaurant concepts, but none of those seemed to pan out, so they renovated the space to serve as a residence.
Grumpy’s was supposed to be less work, but it didn’t turn out that way—with no days off, 11 to 11 business hours, and even less staffing than in the Old Dewey House, Liz and Mike had their hands full. They even commuted to second jobs for awhile until the shack started paying the bills; Liz worked at the Saddle Sore in Swan Valley, and Mike took shifts at Calico in Jackson.
The casual atmosphere and big outdoor patio appealed to a new crowd, and soon Grumpy’s was the hottest dive in the valley.
“We were able to get away with way more at the shack than we did at the Old Dewey House,” Liz said.
That’s an understatement. Raunchy videos, loud music, a strict no credit card policy (and a convenient ATM next to the door), patrons paying for sandwiches with lacy underthings, and a parade of house-trained goats all lent the shack a unique cachet.
Liz kept a handy list of insults by the register to shell out to anyone in the mood for a verbal brawl, and a cowbell to ring anytime someone asked a stupid question (“How big is the half pound burger?”). The sidewalk chalkboard, once merely a way to advertise that the shack was open, became home to quips that castigated tourists (“We don’t care how you do it in California”), locals (“Don’t be a passhole today”), or the tipplers who were fixtures on the bar stools (“Soup of the Day: PBR”).
When asked, “Who’s Grumpy?” Liz and Mike would point at each other.
Despite restrictions during Covid, last summer the shack was slammed because it had outdoor seating. The unrelenting schedule wore them down, Liz said. “There are days when you don’t feel like being gregarious or extroverted, but you have to leave everything else at the door and keep going,” she said. “When you’re a business owner, you don’t ever get to call in sick or hungover.”
“Owning a restaurant is like having a giant dinner party every night, except I’m never invited,” she continued. “The best part, though, is the people you meet and the experiences you create. We’ve made a lot of friends over the years.”
The property had been on and off the market for some time, but Mike started getting real offers for it this year. In June, he sold the house and the shack to property broker and investor Tom Hedges and his associates. The new owners are working on a potential lease with Pinky G’s, the pizzeria that got its start in Town Square in Jackson.
Liz is now enjoying a low-key schedule as the beer cart girl at Teton Reserve, where Mike is perfecting his short game. They might even visit a national park, go fishing, or enjoy other Teton summer attractions that were out of the question when they worked seven days a week.
While the Grumpy’s chapter might be finished, never close the book on Liz and Mike’s business in the valley. They’re at the top of the waiting list for the next liquor license in Victor; the population of the city needs to hit 3,000 people to be eligible for a third coveted license. The state is still tabulating census data and the couple should know by this fall whether Victor has grown enough.
“We’ll probably be back if we get that license,” Liz said. “So we can finally realize that part of our dream.”
She spent days reminiscing as she packed up the Grumpy’s memorabilia, old menus, job applications, and gifts from customers that filled the shack. “We had a lot of fun times in there.”
And where did all the panties go? They’re in storage, for now. “In a locked vault,” Liz joked.