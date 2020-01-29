Give Kids A Smile is held annually to provide free, easily accessible dental services to local, qualifying children and to raise awareness of the epidemic of untreated dental disease occurring locally and nationally. This year’s event will be held on Feb. 7 and Dr. Raymond Cherry with Grand Teton Dental is supporting the service locally. His office can be reached at 208-787-2323.
Severe tooth decay is nothing to smile about. It hurts. Many children who have it can’t eat or sleep or even pay attention in school. Dentists, dental team members, and community volunteers are providing help with efforts like Give Kids A Smile. This year, Give Kids A Smile is on Friday, February 7. Dentists across the country and here in Eastern Idaho will provide free dental services to qualifying children. For a list of participating dentists and to schedule an appointment for Give Kids A Smile, please visit www.eiph.idaho.gov. Together, we can give kids a smile!
La caries dental severa no es para sonreír. Duele. Muchos niños que lo tienen no pueden comer ni dormir, ni siquiera prestar atención en la escuela. Los dentistas, los miembros del equipo dental y los voluntarios de la comunidad están brindando atención ahora con esfuerzos como los eventos Give Kids A Smile que comenzarán el viernes 7 de febrero. Los dentistas de todo el país y aquí, en el este de Idaho, proporcionarán servicios dentales gratuitos a niños que reúnan los requisitos. Para obtener una lista de los dentistas participantes y programar un niño para Give Kids A Smile, visite www.eiph.idaho.gov. ¡En conjunto, podemos darles una sonrisa a los niños!
The American Dental Association Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile program was launched nationally in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children. Each year, 350,000 to 400,000 children benefit from more than 1,500 events, all because of the efforts of 40,000 or more annual volunteers nationwide.
