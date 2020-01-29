The American Red Cross currently has a critical need for blood donors of all blood types – especially type O – to make an appointment now to give and help replenish the blood supply after the holiday weeks.
Teton Valley folks will have the opportunity to give blood on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Driggs Idaho LDS Stake, located at 221 N 1st E in Driggs.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
How to donate blood
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
