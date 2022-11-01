...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall,
Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown,
Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor,
Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust could severely limit
visibility for drivers, especially along portions of Interstate
84 from the Utah border to the Interstate 86 interchange...and
Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls to Roberts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
The Teton girls’ cross country team and coaches Caleb Moosman and Mindy Kaufman celebrate their third place title at state.
Teton runners made the nine-hour trek up to Lewiston this past weekend and brought home armloads of hardware from the Idaho 3A State Cross Country Championship, with the girls taking third overall and sophomore Zane Lindquist landing on the podium in fifth place.
Lindquist laid down a smokin’ fast 15:57 on the Lewiston Orchards course, where state 5K records were toppled across all divisions. The young Teton High runner was only 10 seconds off the winner, and this time around he was able to outstrip the Sugar-Salem runner who snatched the district championship title from him in October.
The Lady Timberwolves fit two runners into a hotly-contested top ten, with freshman Raelin Gilroy taking eighth place with a 19:33 and teammate Jenna Letham breathing down her neck in ninth place at 19:37. With Lucy Tanner, Lucy Bates (14th), Melissa Bagley (36th), Taylor Amey (53rd), and Breah Hunter (58th) rounding out the pack, the girls claimed the third step on the all-eastern Idaho podium, bested only by district and state champion Sugar-Salem and second place Snake River.
The last time the girls went to state as a team, in 2019, Letham was a freshman; that year they brought home a fifth place trophy.
