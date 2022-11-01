Teton runners made the nine-hour trek up to Lewiston this past weekend and brought home armloads of hardware from the Idaho 3A State Cross Country Championship, with the girls taking third overall and sophomore Zane Lindquist landing on the podium in fifth place.

Lindquist laid down a smokin’ fast 15:57 on the Lewiston Orchards course, where state 5K records were toppled across all divisions. The young Teton High runner was only 10 seconds off the winner, and this time around he was able to outstrip the Sugar-Salem runner who snatched the district championship title from him in October.

