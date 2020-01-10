Join other volunteers today between noon and 6 p.m. at the Driggs City Center for the annual snow stomping party! This is an important prelude to next week's Snowscapes event and the Driggs Downtown Association will be serving up free chili, cornbread and hot chocolate from 4 to 6 p.m.
If you are bringing your children to help, please come a little later in the afternoon when it's safer to get in and out of the blocks.
And don't forget to wear good snow boots and dirty clothes!
If you can lend an 8-foot ladder and shovel (dirt type to break up chunks of snow) please label it with your name and bring it with you!
