Valley of the Tetons Library and the Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition are partnering to offer a book discussion series this fall that focuses on neuroscience and how to foster and maintain brain health.
Sara McKeown White, a counselor and the board vice chair of the MHC, will be facilitating the discussions. She describes herself as a neuroscience enthusiast.
"I'm really interested in the intersection of the art of counseling and the science of counseling," she said. "Our brains and bodies are connected and we need to pay attention to our mental health as well as our physical health.
The meetings will take place on Sept. 11, Oct. 9, and Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Driggs library. The book club is free but does require registration. The first six registrants will receive free copies of each book.
When the library's adult programming director Sue Austin approached her about facilitating the book club, White decided that she wanted to offer a range of books so that participants can derive different information and strategies from each. The Healing Power of Mindfulness by Jon Kabat-Zinn is an overview of how everyday awareness can rewire the brain; Hardwiring Happiness by Rick Hanson is more of a practical guide with real life applications and tricks; and The Gratitude Diaries by Janice Kaplan is a personal narrative about keeping a gratitude diary for a year. White has read two of the three books and is finishing Zinn's; she described him as a pioneer of mindfulness-based stress reduction.
"If one book resonates and the others don't seem interesting, people are totally fine to just join us for that discussion," she said.
White added that when she facilitates group discussions, she has a plan for the structure but allows the group to lead the direction.
"It's a common idea that reading and engaging with others leads to positive mental health changes," she said. "As a counselor and someone who has received counseling, my personal passion is to take mental health off the couch and into the community, to make it less stigmatized and more accessible."
The MHC board wants to get involved in more community based project such as this book club.
"We're interested in blending mental health into everything that we're already doing," White said. "Let's have some interesting conversations!"
VotTL is offering a suite of adult library programs this fall, such as a Thursday night documentary film series that includes "Biggest Little Farm" with Full Circle Education, and a microplastics presentation with Kirsten Kapp. Poetry in Conversation begins its second season in September, and the Let's Talk About It book discussion series will return in 2020. Visit valleyofthetetonslibrary.org for a full schedule of library events.
SIDEBAR
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Valley of the Tetons Library Driggs
September 11: The Healing Power of Mindfulness, Jon Kabat-Zinn
October 9: Hardwiring Happiness, Rick Hanson
November 13: The Gratitude Diaries, Janice Kaplan
To register, email s.austin@valleyofthetetonslibrary.org or stop by the Driggs library.
