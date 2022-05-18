With Memorial Day weekend less than two weeks away, peak travel season will be here in no time.
The holiday is viewed as the unofficial start of summer tourism across the country and here in Teton Valley, it looks like trends of more and more visitation are set to continue.
Locals and tourists alike will be facing a particular challenge this summer, however. This will be the first stretch of summer demand after gas prices skyrocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, among other global and national causes.
“When you start having global conflicts in places like Ukraine and the threat of a boycott of Russian oil, and you also have domestic crude oil supplies that are around 15% below where they were a few years ago, those things all drive up the price of crude oil,” said Matthew Conde, Public Affairs Director at Idaho AAA.
Both Teton County and Driggs’s average gas prices according to Idaho AAA are sitting at $4.60/gallon. Both have also mirrored Idaho’s $1.30/gallon increase (currently $4.42/gallon average) against a year ago. Diesel has seen a similar increase.
As one of many issues being played out on a national stage, every vehicle owner has been feeling the pain at the pump over the last year. Many still won’t be giving up their travel plans though, according to Conde.
“People are going to find some way to make these trips happen at this point,” said Conde.
Conde wasn’t as certain about consumers’ appetites later in the summer, however.
“As the summer goes along, by Independence Day, will people still have that same mentality particularly if the crude oil and gas prices are still climbing? It’s hard to know that right now,” said Conde.
AAA just finished some internal research about consumer thresholds and at what point they will start to adjust driving plans to try to mitigate the sticker shock.
“We found that 56% of Americans would make changes to their driving behavior at the $4/gallon mark. That number increases to 75% at the $5/gallon mark,” said Conde. “If you look at where things are at today our (Idaho) average is $4.50/gallon so that would tell you that somewhere in the 60-65% of people would be making some changes, but the problem is, what changes will they make?”
To answer that question, Conde suggests that consumers will need to be more calculated about their vehicles.
“You have to be very strategic about what you’re willing to cut,” said Conde. “Taking anything heavy out of the roof rack or out of the trunk that you don’t need and making sure your tires are properly inflated, those are little things, but they do add up in terms of the efficiency of your vehicle. Just try to incrementally work it out.”
Shoppers and travelers can also find savings by making sure they have a plan when it comes to their daily trips and errands.
“It starts with having a good plan because a lot of times the convenience of car travel means that we can impulsively run an errand whenever we want. That being said, the best way to stretch your fuel budget is to group those errands as much as you can and try to avoid those peak travel times. Anything that leads to stop-and-go traffic and traffic congestion, those things are going to affect the bottom line,” said Conde.
While stop-and-go traffic is (thankfully) less prevalent here in Teton Valley, commuters going to Jackson are sure to have been facing increasing costs.
Factor the increase in gas prices with recent construction shrinking Teton Pass’s roadway down to one lane near the state line, which creates frequent traffic jams, and it’s easy to see how commuters are getting less and less out of each tank.
Besides the drive over Teton Pass, there are other unique challenges being faced in Teton Valley.
“When you’re talking about resorts and isolated communities, you run into a situation where that last-mile delivery of gas and diesel becomes a more expensive proposition. We already know that the industry is struggling with employees because during the pandemic a lot of the folks that were driving the tanker trucks went and did something else,” said Conde.
The volatility that the pandemic brought kicked off a period where there is a large lack of drivers. The effects are seen by all but are experienced in different ways by those visiting compared to residents.
“Now there is this shortfall of drivers. That comes into play and certainly, in the isolated parts of the state, those deliveries have to be done by truck. That does make things more complex. I think people in a resort situation, where they are going to what they know is isolated, there might not be as much sticker shock for them as the locals that are enduring those higher prices. Those are two very different types of people in that situation,” said Conde.
It is important to remember that people are not yet at the point where demand for automotive tourism will subside. And where are those tourists more likely than ever to go?
“The time for national parks has never been more popular. People found the national parks and the state parks to be the solution when it came time for physical distancing,” said Conde. “Obviously the winter tourism in your neck of the woods is going to be substantial, but the summer tourism is even more so.”
The likeliest way gas prices will halt their steady march upwards is when consumers reach the tipping point where they simply will not go on trips anymore due to those costs.
“The issues that we’re seeing on the supply side don’t appear to be going away anytime soon, so when you couple that with the demand side, that demand is going to be the other thing that stokes the fire. I think the first thing that probably moves is the demand,” said Conde.
“There will come a point where there will be an equilibrium between the price getting too high and the demand starting to push back against it,” he continued. “If the prices do eventually get beyond some families’ ability to travel then you may see a reversal where demand starts to slide and prices start to stabilize. For now, with supply tight and demand rising we are headed for some choppy water.”