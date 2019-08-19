GAP! is offering a girls empowerment program in Teton Valley, Idaho! This powerful, fun experience will help girls tap into their leadership skills and provide new interpersonal skills as they enter the complexities of middle school.
August 20-22, 2019 -- Teton Valley Girls Actively Participating! (GAP!), in partnership with The Community Foundation of Teton Valley, the Teton Valley Education Foundation, and the Teton Valley School District, will offer three days of fun activities focusing on integrity (who you are), agency (you make a difference), and self-awareness (your actions affect others) for girls entering 6th grade this Fall.
The workshop will take place at the Driggs Elementary School from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, August 20 through Thursday, August 22. The cost is $50 per participant and scholarships are available. Spaces are limited! To register, email Niki at gapgirltv@gmail.com.
One of the most difficult challenges for girls entering middle school can be learning how to stay true to yourself, while still voicing your opinions. Each day will begin with active games, followed by small group activities, artistic projects, lunch, girl talk, and more fun games. In middle school, many girls notice that their friendships, interests, and school pressures dramatically change. This workshop helps girls understand that these changes are normal, and can be navigated in healthy ways.
“The Teton Valley Education Foundation was thrilled at the opportunity to bring a proven and recognized program like GAP! to our community,” said executive director Pam Walker. “Thanks to our generous supporters, we have resources that allow us to partner with other entities to bring programs that encourage academic and interpersonal success for our local students. We are also grateful for the support of the Community Foundation of Teton Valley and the Teton Valley School District as partners in this project.”
For more information about the workshop contact Niki Richards at gapgirltv@gmail.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.