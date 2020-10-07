Friends of the Teton River and its partners have started work on a highly visible streambank restoration project near the Bates river access to improve water quality and Yellowstone cutthroat trout habitat.
“Our mission with this and other projects is to give cutthroats a competitive edge over non-natives,” FTR restoration director Mike Lien said.
The first phase of the project will involve three different bank sites on either side of the river downstream from the boat ramp, totaling 610 linear feet. The focal spots are sandy concave stretches of bank on the verge of collapse. During restoration, the contractor will plant ample willow shoots and other native vegetation to bolster the banks and provide cover for trout and forage for the river’s most popular megafauna, moose. The channel will be narrowed slightly in several areas, which will increase the water’s speed of flow and keep the gravel in the streambed clean for trout to spawn and overwinter. Shaded by the vegetation, the water will stay cooler, and there will be less sediment in the river because the bank erosion will be kept in check.
Oxbow Engineering out of Blackfoot will be the contractor and Biota Research and Consulting engineered the project. FTR is covering the cost and doing the work on Teton County-owned land, some of which is held in a conservation easement by the Teton Regional Land Trust.
“We’ve worked closely with our partners to develop the plan,” Lien said. “It’s amazing to work together with others toward this kind of goal.”
Signs will be posted to alert boaters and other users when heavy equipment is operating. The ramp and river will be accessible throughout the project period, which should wrap up by the end of October.
FTR has long worked with irrigators, farmers, and ranchers, as well as local government bodies and public agencies, to enhance and restore the Teton and its tributaries. In a 2017 study vetted by Idaho Fish & Game and the US Fish and Wildlife Service, FTR determined that at the Nickerson IDF&G electrofishing site, which is downstream from most of the nonprofit’s conservation projects, cutthroat trout densities had increased from 14 per mile in 2003 to an impressive 936 per mile in 2017. Lien said he wants to see that number in the thousands.
The data indicates that it’s because of those conservation projects focused on water quality, hydrology, temperature, and fisheries management that the trout numbers increasing.
“We’ll claim it for as long as we can,” Lien said of crediting conservation measures with the prospering cutthroat population. “The hope is you do all this work and the fish respond.”
Once the first phase of the bank restoration project is wrapped up, educational signage will be installed on the path along the river as yet another element of the Buxton River Park, a public-private collaboration to enhance the recreational resources of Teton River.
“[The Bates access] is a great place for a showcase project and we hope it inspires people to do more restoration work.” Lien said. “There’s plenty left to do on the Teton,” Lien said, pointing out that the river flows from its headwaters in the southern valley through the canyon outside Felt, then splits near the town of Teton and meets the Henry’s Fork of the Snake west of Rexburg. FTR has so far focused its attention on the upper watershed.
“Ideally you start at the headwaters then work your way downstream, but in reality the projects are always opportunity based, and it’s a matter of capacity,” Lien continued. “We will be working on the Teton River for the next 50 years.”