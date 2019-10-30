Teton Valley Community Recycling has once again joined forces with Creative Energies Solar, the GeoTourism Center (at our Recycling Education Center), the Valley of the Tetons Library (both the Victor and Driggs branches), and the Alta Library to offer the community free use of a cool tool to easily fix your non-functional holiday light strings – and if you can’t fix them, we will happily recycle them for you!
Creative Energies Solar donated the funds for five Light Keeper Pro string light tester devices. These will be available to borrow at the libraries and the GeoTourism Center from now through early January. As you are digging your holiday lights out of storage to hang and discovering that some don’t work, please don’t toss them in the trash. Take 5 minutes to bring them in and test/fix them. If it doesn’t work, we can make sure they end up getting properly recycled instead of ending up in the landfill.
How does it work? Simply take out a bulb, insert the device, and squeeze the trigger a few times. The device will either restore the circuit or identify faulty bulbs. If you find a dead bulb, feel free to use spare bulbs from any light string in the recycling bin. If a fuse is blown, you can cheaply replace it at the hardware store. And if the light strand really has finished its useful lifespan, the copper wire and other valuable materials can be extracted at a recycling facility, so Please Don’t Toss!! (Note: Most of these devices only work on standard incandescent miniature light strings, but the Victor Library will have access to both an LED Light Keeper and a standard Light Keeper.)
When purchasing light strings, we encourage you to choose the energy efficient LED strands which, while a bit more expensive up front, offer considerable savings on your electric bill as they use up to 80% less energy, and typically have a much longer lifespan. Here are some energy calculations for the same light display for one winter (from ChristmasDesigners.com): LED Christmas Lights (237 watts) = $9.00 per season versus Incandescent Christmas Lights (2,800 watts) = $105.75 per season.
If your holiday light string is truly beyond repair due to corrosion, cut wires, or other problems, Teton Valley Community Recycling has furnished convenient collection bins at the libraries as well as the GeoTourism Center to leave your light strings for recycling. TVCR will collect them to be recycled with other electronic waste at the Teton County Transfer Station saving you the trip and the expense. Please don’t ever throw these valuable materials in the trash!
TVCR is fortunate to have partners who support waste reduction and sustainable practices in our community. Starting this week, you’ll find the Light Keeper Pro device and simple laminated instructions at all our local libraries and at the GeoTourism Center (open 24 hours). At the end of January when the program concludes, you can still check out one of these devices from the Victor Tool Lending library any time of year to test your festive light strings.
Creative Energies, our local solar energy experts, generously purchased these devices in 2018 for community use in both Teton County, Idaho and Alta, Wyoming. Every winter holiday season these devices will re-emerge for public use, and they’ll be available year-round at the Victor Tool Library (part of the Valley of the Tetons Library on Main Street in Victor) along with a wide variety of other tools and kits.
