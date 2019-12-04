World AIDS Day is observed on Dec. 1 of every year and is dedicated to raising awareness of AIDS caused by the spread of HIV infection. Every year, events take place across the country to raise awareness and show support for people living with HIV/AIDS.
In recognition of World AIDS Day, Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH), in partnership with Breaking Boundaries, will be offering free, confidential rapid HIV and other STD (chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis) testing to encourage residents of eastern Idaho to know their status. If you have ever had unprotected sex or shared needles, you could have been exposed to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. There is only one way to know – GET TESTED! The schedule for FREE, confidential testing is listed below. Please call and schedule an appointment in the Teton County office in Driggs on Dec. 16 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. It is the virus that can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS. Unlike some other viruses, the human body cannot get rid of HIV. That means that once you have HIV, you have it for life.
HIV is spread through contact with the blood, semen, vaginal fluids, or breast milk of an infected person. Sharing syringes and needles can also expose a person to blood infected with HIV. Infected women can pass the virus to their babies during pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding.
Early detection of HIV infection reduces the potential that a person may unknowingly spread HIV. “It is recommended that everyone gets tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, more frequently if recommended by a health care provider. Detecting HIV, like other diseases, can lead to better health outcomes if found early,” says Nikki Sayer, EIPH’s Nurse Manager.
If you have any questions about HIV, AIDS, World AIDS Day or the AIDS Memorial Quilt, please contact Mimi Taylor at (208) 533-3155.
