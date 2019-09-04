A free Candidate Training Workshop will be held on Saturday Sept. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., in the Bonneville County Courthouse, entering the north door. The workshop will be in the Centennial Courtroom on the second floor. This workshop is being sponsored by Region 7 of the Idaho Republican Party and the public is invited to attend.
“This will be a chance to hear from six professionals to help people interested in becoming more involved or to seek public office,” said Ann Rydalch, Region 7 Chair in a new release. “There are many possibilities for candidates to consider serving such as city councils, school boards, party positions, legislature or statewide office.”
Guest speakers invited to give presentations are as follows:
Frank Terraferma, Executive Director, Idaho Republican Party, speaking about Party Structure and giving instructions on using the GOP Access APP.
Katie Hart, Associate General Counsel – Government Relations, Melaleuca, Inc. speaking about Managing Difficult Conversations.
Steve Taggart, Attorney at Law, giving help on Drafting a Campaign Plan.
Chad Hammond, President IE Productions, speaking about Advertising Your Message.
Adam Olsen, Law Student, will speak about Reaching Voters Directly.
Gregory Graf, Political Strategist, will speak about “How to Win in 2020.”
“Our goal in this workshop is to educate people about the Idaho Republican Party, to educate people to either run for a party position or to run as a candidate for public office some time”, Rydalch said. Region 7 consists of nine counties: Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.