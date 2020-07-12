Teton School District #401 announced its participation in National School Lunch Programs Free Provision 2 Breakfast. All children will receive free breakfast under this Provision at the following schools: Teton High School, Teton Middle School, Rendezvous Upper Elementary School, Driggs Elementary School, Victor Elementary School, Tetonia Elementary School.
Families are encouraged to submit a free and reduced price meal application to be determined eligible for free and reduced price lunch.
Application forms are available to all homes, along with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced price meals, households should fill out the application and return it to the school. Additional copies of the form are available at each school. You may also apply online at www.mymealtime.com The information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials.
Households with any member who is receiving Food Stamps, Temporary Assistance for Families in Idaho (TAFI) or Food Distribution on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) are only required to provide the recipient's name, their food stamp, TAFI or FDPIR case number, the student(s) name and an adult signature.
For other applicants, the household must list the names of all household members, all household income with the amount, source and frequency of the income received by each household member. If a household member does not have income, the no income box must be checked. An adult signature is required along with the last 4 digits of the adult's social security number. The signature of the adult household member certifies that the information provided is correct.
You may include all foster children's names on a household application with other non-foster children. Foster children are eligible for school meal benefits. Foster children must be the legal responsibility of the welfare agency or the court.
Students who are homeless, runaway or migrant are also eligible for benefits. Household members do not have to be US citizens for students to qualify for benefits.
Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
Under the provisions of free-and-reduced-price meal policy the Determining Official will review the applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official(s) may wish to discuss the decision with the Determining Official(s) on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to the Hearing Official for a hearing on the decision.
Determining Official Name: Kathy Rowbury, Child Nutrition Director
Hearing Official Name: Monte Woolstenhulme, Superintendent
Phone Number: 208-228-5723
Mailing Address: PO Box 775, Driggs, ID 83422
The school MAY share your eligibility information with education, health, and nutrition programs to help them evaluate, fund, or determine benefits for their programs, auditors for program reviews, and law enforcement officials to help them look into violations of program rules.
