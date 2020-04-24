A 2001 South Fremont High School grad and former Deputy Prosecutor for Teton County, is running for Fremont County prosecutor.
Lindsey Blake, 36, says she wants to serve the county that she was raised in.
“I’m just kind of excited to return home. I’m excited to come back to the area and bring everything I’ve learned as I’ve worked in different offices and states. I have a lot of that knowledge and experience to make some positive changes in Fremont County,” she said.
Blake is running against Fremont County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Brock Bischoff. As both candidates are Republicans, whoever wins during the upcoming May 19 primary, will replace current prosecutor Marcia Murdoch who isn’t running for reelection.
Blake worked as the Teton County Chief Deputy Prosecutor under Prosecutor Billie Siddoway, who is also seeking reelection in Teton County this fall.
While serving in Teton County, she noted how the prosecutor’s office created programs for defendants that helped them from getting into additional legal trouble.
“It kept some people out of the criminal justice system and got them help, so they didn’t continue to commit criminal conduct. I’d like to come in with an approach to see if that would make sense for Fremont County, and see if it would be beneficial to the community,” she said.
Blake says she was encouraged by various Fremont County residents to run for the prosecutor’s office. Liking the idea of working in her hometown, Blake decided to give it a try.
“It’s been nice to have some local support,” she said.
Lindsey attended Idaho State University where she majored in Political Science. Following her graduation from ISU, she went to the University of Utah Law School. She later earned a second bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Idaho.
During her career, Lindsey has worked as both a public defender and as a prosecutor.
“Each side has a unique perspective. I’ve been able to get a different array of experience. I’ve worked with a lot of different attorneys to bring a different insight into the practice of law,” she said.
Lindsey says that she greatly enjoys working in the justice system.
“Criminal law has been my passion,” she said.
It was Lindsey’s grandfather who encouraged her to become a lawyer.
“He said ‘You talk a lot and are quick on your feet.’ I thought, ‘Maybe, I should think about becoming a lawyer.’ What my Grandpa said stuck in the back of my mind, and I ended up deciding I’d give it a shot,” she recalled.
Lindsey also served as public defender for six years in Bannock County and later went to work as a prosecutor in Sublette County, Wyoming. From there, she was recruited to work in Teton County, Idaho.
Lindsey says that she has learned a lot over the years and has the education and experience to serve as the next Fremont County Prosecutor.
“I want to bring everything I’ve learned as I’ve worked in different offices to bring some positive changes to Fremont County,” she said. “I’m just excited for the opportunity and the consideration to come back.”
The election is scheduled for May 19, and, because of the COVID-19 Virus, the election will be conducted via absentee vote. To order a ballot visit https://idahovotes.gov/vote-early-idaho/
