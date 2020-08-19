On the morning of Aug. 18, Teton Basin District Ranger Jay Pence sent a helicopter out to suppress a small fire at Sunset Lake just west of the national park boundary in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness.
Campers had reported the abandoned campfire on Monday night and tried to extinguish it with buckets of water. Pence would normally have dispatched crews on foot or horseback to suppress the fire but he said he's trying to keep his wildfire resources available in the valley to respond to any larger blazes.
Campfires are never allowed in Alaska Basin or the Sunset Lake area.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has yet to implement fire restrictions, although the Bridger-Teton and Salmon-Challis have already put in place Stage 1 restrictions, meaning fires are prohibited in dispersed campsites. Teton Interagency Fire, which encompasses the Bridger-Teton and Grand Teton National Park, has reported nearly 200 abandoned or unattended fires, while the Caribou-Targhee has put out over 60 campfires so far this summer. The Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is rating the fire danger in the mountain region as "high."
"People really need to put their fires dead out, especially with conditions as they are right now," said CTNF public affairs officer Sarah Wheeler.