Citing an increase in injuries sustained from unauthorized structures built around Packsaddle Lake, the Teton Basin Ranger District removed the added “amenities” around the lake last week.
A bike ramp, a diving board and a rope swing were removed from the popular lake that sits tucked into the Big Holes on the northwest side of the valley said Public Information Office for the U.S Forest Service, Sara Wheeler on Tuesday. Wheeler said that the Forest Service has removed these types of structures and swings in the past from the Packsaddle Lake area, but they are often rebuilt and replaced by visitors.
“People keep building and building up there and at some point it creates safety concerns,” said Wheeler. “It wasn’t just one specific incident,” she said of the decision to remove the structures.
She noted that the Forest Service does the same kind of de-construction in other area lakes, and specifically noted Bloomington Lake near Montpelier.
Wheeler said that the Packsaddle Lake area is well cared for otherwise and that those visiting should practice the tenets of Leave No Trace.
