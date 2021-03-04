The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed project that would improve the steep, hazardous, and rutted dirt roads and trail leading to Packsaddle Lake, a popular recreation site in the Big Hole Mountains northwest of Driggs.
“Anyone who has been to the area knows how steep, slippery and difficult the trail can be,” said Jay Pence, Teton Basin District Ranger, in a press release issued Thursday.
The CTNF is planning to remove and reclaim stretches of FS Roads 381 and 951 and FS Trail 212, and reconstruct those sections in safer, more sustainable locations with less impact to natural resources. Currently 951 and 381 are too steep to meet road standards, and 381 travels through two meadows where large mud holes develop as drivers try to chart a course through the bog. The trail from the undeveloped parking lot to the lake is steep and eroded, and can be unsafe for hikers. The trailhead parking area will be relocated downhill to the intersection of 951 and 381.
The project will be analyzed through the environmental assessment process. Visit the project site at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59531. Part of the assessment process includes soliciting public comment; to submit an opinion or observation on the proposal, email comments-intermtn-caribou-targhee-teton-basin@usda.gov or drop them in person at the Teton Basin district office in Driggs.