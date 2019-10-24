The Caribou-Targhee National Forest has approved Grand Targhee Resort’s request to relocate its maintenance facility from private to public land.
The roof of the existing maintenance facility collapsed under a heavy snowload in March of this year, damaging much of the lift and mountain operations departments’ equipment and rendering the shop unusable.
“Right now they’re operating with a makeshift set-up that isn’t amazing,” said CTNF public affairs officer Sarah Wheeler.
The resort applied to move the shop from the end of the lower parking lot to a spot next to the wastewater treatment storage lagoon on Forest Service land. The proposed facility is 10,000 square feet with half an acre of shop yard and employee parking as well as diesel and gas storage tanks, pumps, and a new recycling center. The relocation has been included in Grand Targhee’s master development plan for years, but the CTNF agreed to analyze the project separately from other planned projects as a categorical exclusion, because of the resort’s pressing need for a new facility.
“This didn’t come as a surprise, but the intended timing was probably a little different,” Wheeler said. “There were obviously extenuating circumstances.”
She emphasized that one of the main reasons for the relocation is guest safety. Currently the shop can only be accessed through the public parking lot.
“From a safety viewpoint, we determined that Forest Service land would be a better place to house that heavy equipment, because we really don’t want beginner skiers in the path of snow cats,” she said.
At the end of May, the CTNF put out a call for comment on the plan, and received ten public comments. Some respondents raised concerns about potential impacts on the wetlands and watershed near the project area, so the site has been updated to avoid those impacts. Others wondered why the shop couldn’t be relocated to other land owned by the resort.
“The Forest Service did look at private land in the area and determined with the slope of that land, the use and access in both summer and winter, and the resort’s planned future private development, public land was a better fit,” Wheeler said.
On Oct. 23, forest supervisor Mel Bolling signed the memo of decision authorizing the relocation. The resort is now cleared to start design and construction of the facility, although the CTNF will still be engaged in the process to ensure that best management practices are followed.
