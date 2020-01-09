The Teton Basin Ranger District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is submitting a grant application to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) to make improvements to the Mahogany Trail (220). “Mahogany Trail is available for a wide range of users,” said Joe McFarlane, recreation staff officer. “It provides opportunities for motorcycle riders, hikers, bikers, and equestrian users.” The trail, located on the west side of Teton Valley, is a popular connection from the valley floor to a system of trails that provides access to ridges and peaks of the Big Holes.
The Teton Basin Ranger District proposes to improve the Mahogany Trail (220) by replacing a bog bridge that is past its serviceable life. The bog bridge is necessary to move users over a wet area on the hillside and reduce trail erosion into Mahogany Creek. If approved for funding, the project is planned for implementation in 2021.
If you would like more information about this proposal, please contact Joe McFarlane, Recreation Staff Officer at (208) 354-2312.
