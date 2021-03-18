Forest Service officials put the brakes on a company’s bid to offer helicopter skiing in Idaho’s Centennial Mountains last week over the operation’s potential for disturbing denning grizzly bears.
“I kiboshed it,” said Liz Davy, a ranger in the Ashton/Island Park District of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. “We determined primarily because of grizzly bears that we weren’t going to go forward with a formal application.”
Davy said while the company, Rocky Mountain Heli, was preparing a formal application, her office consulted Forest Service wildlife biologists who said, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologists concurred, that the helicopter operation would disturb denning bears.
“We consulted informally with the (U.S.) Fish and Wildlife Service and they agreed with us saying there would be an effect to denning bears,” she said. “Primarily that’s from research that we received during the comment period from people.”
Davy said her office received information of two research projects in Alaska on the effects of helicopters on denning bears that showed adverse effects on bears and cubs. Similar to noisy neighbors waking people up in the middle of the night.
The Ashton/Island Park Ranger District was contacted more than a year ago about the possibility of operating a heli-ski operation, first by the Yellowstone Club and later by Rocky Mountain Heli. The Yellowstone Club dropped their interest and it was picked up by Rocky Mountain Heli.
Davy said at least two other helicopter companies have made inquiries, including High Mountain Heli-Skiing operating near Jackson, Wyo. Heli-skiing operations have been operating out of Jackson, Wyoming in the Bridger-Teton National Forest for decades.
Rocky Mountain Heli was in the process of preparing a permit to research landing and pick-up areas for specific sites in the Sawtell Peak and Reas Peak areas when Davy informed them a permit wasn’t going to fly.
Davy said because most of the Ashton/Island Park District is grizzly bear country, it’s unlikely a future heli-skiing operation would win approval.