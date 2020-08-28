Know before you go
Hunting season is here, and this is one of the most beautiful times of the year to see the great outdoors. Due to the increased visitation, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is urging hunters and recreational shooters to be extra cautious this year. “Forest visitation is much higher than past years. We have a lot of first-time visitors and public land users that may be less familiar with firearms, hunting protocols or hunter safety,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee National Forest Supervisor. “We encourage everyone to be responsible and watch out for those around you.”
Hunters are encouraged to check with their local Idaho Department of Fish and Game office to see what rules may have changed this year. When hunting in the forest please be aware of the following rules:
General Rules
Discharging a firearm (including a bow and arrow) is prohibited in or within 150 yards of a developed recreation site, a residence, or any place where people are likely to be.
Shooting across bodies of water or a Forest Service road is prohibited. Only portable stands or blinds are allowed.
For more information on hunting on national forests view this video: http://bit.ly/2dlbZGb.
Stay Limits
Camping within the same five-mile radius for more than 14 days in a 30-day consecutive period is prohibited. Returning to a location within that 5-mile radius for 30-days after is also prohibited. This restriction reduces the displacement of other Forest users that may want to camp in the same location and limits environmental impacts associated with long term camps.
Camping within ¼ mile of a developed campground is prohibited.
Travel Management
Off-road vehicle use is prohibited. Please adhere to our motorized vehicle use maps (MVUMs). These georeferenced PDF’s are available for free to download at https://bit.ly/32gaJOu
Private land can be interspersed with public land and you must have permission from the private landowner to hunt on their property. You are responsible for knowing where you are at.
Fire Danger
The Caribou-Targhee Forest is in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28 until further notice. This means campfires are only allowed in developed recreation areas in a campfire ring provided by the agency. Wildfires can occur even with a small warming fire. #KnowBeforeYouGo and do your part to make sure you don’t start a wildfire. It’s your responsibility to properly maintain and extinguish all campfires and make sure your equipment is functioning correctly.