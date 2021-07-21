The Community Resource Center of Teton Valley has rebranded its food rescue initiative.
Now known as ‘Food for Good’, the new name stresses that the food being rescued from area restaurants and grocery stores is available to anyone.
Betsy Hawkins, CRC executive director, talked of how the rebrand came about.
“Food for Good is the new name for a program that we’ve been administering for almost four years,” said Hawkins. “With the new name came a new schedule and a tagline of free food for all, because we want it to go to anyone and everyone who needs it, which we like to think is everybody.”
“We wanted to resume a broader distribution,” she continued. “We felt like it being tied so heavily to the food pantry perhaps made it seem as though you must qualify or be eligible in some way to receive those rescued items, that’s just not the case.”
Rescued items are still in great condition, and are taken by volunteers to avoid disposal in a landfill.
“Items are usually just out of date or slightly bruised, or just overstock, things of that nature. They’re still very edible and useful products,” said Hawkins. “We pride ourselves on keeping it out of a landfill at the same time we’re putting it in people’s bellies who might benefit from the income offset.”
She emphasized that it is truly food for all.
“It doesn’t have to be tied to a specific need or a specific income level; rather it’s free food for the taking,” said Hawkins.
CRC receives a large amount of food for the program, and it’s up to them to distribute it.
“We tend to rescue 50,000 pounds or more a year and then we put that back out into the community, free for anyone who needs it,” said Hawkins.
Even though anyone can take the food, the CRC has strategically made its distribution schedule to benefit those who need it the most.
“We obviously want to give it in our community to the ones who need it the most and that’s why we have partnered in specific areas but ultimately it is for anyone,” said Hawkins.
The change was partially brought on by the pandemic, and the subsequent return to normal across the valley.
“When the pandemic hit we had this problem where we were still getting food because grocery stores did not close but nowhere to take it,” said Hawkins.
The CRC then teamed up with the Teton Valley Food Pantry, which helped distribute the surplus of food more effectively.
“We aligned with their schedule and we’re able to distribute food rescue alongside the food pantry distributions three days a week,” said Hawkins. “That was fantastic to have that partnership in the pandemic, it was crucial to donate that food out.”
With food rescue distribution now ramped back up, the main issue for the CRC is finding able volunteers to help transport and hand out the food.
“We are having a bit of trouble with our volunteer base,” said Hawkins. “Unlike a lot of programs it’s not really a one-off type of volunteer opportunity, We seek and prize our volunteers that can do one shift a week for a long term.”
A typical volunteer shift is only an hour, and there are minimal requirements to help out according to Hawkins.
“Typically a volunteer shift is in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon for about an hour,” said Hawkins. The only requirements are that you must have a mode of transportation and can lift a 25-pound box of food… We are in need.”
You can volunteer by reaching out to the CRC in many ways, including calling their office or filling out the volunteer form on their website. You can also email them at info@crctv.org.
Food for Good Distribution Schedule
Mon: 10am-4pm, Community Resource Center
Tues: 11am-1pm, Driggs City Center (on stage)
Thurs: 5pm-7pm, Victor Elementary School
Fri: 12-2pm, Teton Valley Food Pantry